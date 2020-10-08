WATSON – After watching film on Kentwood, Live Oak football coach Blane Westmoreland had a message very similar to the one he had heading into last week’s season opener with West Feliciana.
“Like it was last week – speed,” Westmoreland said. “Apparently, we wanted to see who has the fastest kids in the state, so we scheduled West Feliciana and Kentwood. Lucky us.”
The Eagles (0-1) host the Class 2A No. 9 Kangaroos (1-0) Thursday at 7 p.m.
Kentwood notched a 39-22 win over East Feliciana in its season opener last week, and Westmoreland knows what the Eagles are up against.
“That’s a program I think everybody wants to emulate -- constant state championship contender, state champion, the atmosphere on Friday nights under the tower,” Westmoreland said. “It’s a great program. Coach (Jonathan) Foster’s done a great job of continuing on what Coach (David) Currier had done as well. It’s always a tough test. Those kids up there eat, sleep and breathe Kangaroo football. We have a tall task ahead of us coming Thursday night.”
Kentwood’s offense is paced by senior quarterback Otis Elzy.
“Speed is the name of the game,” Westmoreland said. “They will spread you out. The quarterback is a shifty runner, but on film he is not afraid to lower his shoulder and take you on one-on-one and run you over. He did that a number of times against East Feliciana as well as Sumner.
“They’re very good,” Westmoreland continued. “They’ll throw the ball up and receivers just always seem to run underneath it. It’s a very good offensive game plan. What they do is they try to lull you to sleep, lull you to sleep, and then they hit you with a big one. Then they lull you back asleep and they hit you with a big one.
“We just can’t get lulled to sleep on defense,” Westmoreland continued. “We have to contain. We have to keep everything in front of us, can’t get beat deep, and we’ve just got to keep that quarterback – make him uncomfortable but not let him escape that pocket, because if he escapes, he can go to the house from anywhere.”
Big plays are an area of concern for the Eagles after they gave up a few in last week’s 32-26 loss to West Feliciana. The Saints hit on a 71-yard touchdown pass and had pass plays of 54 and 50 yards to set up two other touchdowns.
“We’ve got to do a better job of preventing the big play,” Westmoreland said. “We noticed it in the game against St. Amant. We did a good job of eliminating it, but at the end of the day, an athlete’s going to make a play, and on Friday, some of their athletes were able to make a play … They made us bite on a little bubble-and-go, so for us, we’ve got to just coach our kids up, put them in the right spot, make sure that they don’t bite on certain things and eliminate those big plays. That’s going to be the key every week is make people drive on us and eat the clock because that’s what we’re going to do offensively, but we can’t have big plays like we saw Friday because that just puts up behind the 8-ball.”
The Eagles got a pair of touchdowns on special teams from Aiden Saunders, who blocked a punt in the end zone and recovered it for a touchdown and ran the second half kickoff back for a score. But Live Oak also lost a pair of fumbles – one at the West Feliciana 2 and another at the Saint 18 and turned the ball over on downs after incomplete passes in the end zone on plays from the West Feliciana 3 and the Saint 27, with the second one coming on Live Oak’s last possession of the game.
“There’s no moral victories for what we do,” Westmoreland said. “I thought the guys played hard. I thought they came out at times and executed well, but we just left too much out there. When we get inside the red zone, we’ve got to come away with points. Our thing is, we want to end every possession with a kick, whether it be a PAT or a punt, and unfortunately we weren’t able to do that …”
“We’re just going to have to be able to get in a rhythm,” Westmoreland continued. “I have full faith in our guys on offense. I have faith in our guys on defense to execute and get the job done. I’ve always been a believer in my kids no matter what, and we’re going to believe in them and put them in a spot to be successful. So if it’s fourth and short and we’re going to have that opportunity, we’re going to go for it. If it’s 20-20 or 21-20, we’re going for two. That’s just the belief that I’ve always had and the belief that I have in our kids to execute and get the job done.”
The Eagles also played the majority of the game without senior running back Jordan Watson, who was injured early in the contest.
“You don’t want to sit here and say growing pains, but when you look out there, our starting running back goes down on the second series of the game, (and) doesn’t return, so you have a freshman tailback surrounded by nine guys who have never started on a Friday night and one Friday night starter,” Westmoreland said. “Growing pains are going to happen, but it’s our job as coaches to make those growing pains a lot less and for them to grow up as fast as possible.”
The Eagles will look to get things going against a Kentwood defensive front led by Elijah Jones and Shacobe Dyson.
“Defensively, they are very fast off the ball,” Westmoreland said. “They’re going to give us some problems on our front just with their speed. Obviously, they’re strong kids, but they’re quick off the ball. The secondary’s going to be able to match us foot-to-foot in terms of speed, so we’re going to have to hit our angles. We’re going to have to ensure that our routes are run crisp and try to get open that way.”
Westmoreland is expecting a battle with the Roos.
“They don’t have a lot of kids,” he said. “They’ll come over here with about 40 kids, but it’s going to be 40 warhorses that are ready to go. We have to be ready to match that intensity and be able to weather that storm that they’re going to bring Thursday.”
