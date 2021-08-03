SPRINGFIELD -- It’s only two days into football practice sessions, and Springfield has already had to make some adjustments.
The Bulldogs wrapped up their second straight day of practice in the school gym because of rain and wet field conditions.
"Our full intention was to go outside (Tuesday), but as we started to go through agilities, it (rain) got harder and harder,” Springfield coach Ryan Serpas said. “As the rain was falling, at that point, it was like, ‘alright, we’ve got to go into the gym.’ It is what it is, and that shows the resiliency of our kids and our coaches. You’ve got to be able to change on the fly when you’re in this profession and be able to adapt and make the best out of whatever position you’re in.”
Still, Serpas wasn’t complaining following Tuesday’s practice.
“We’re still the process of transitioning from all the summer workouts and trying to get the kids into the rhythm of an actual practice and building up our offensive and defensive philosophies with the kids,” Serpas said. “We’re definitely in that transition period right now, and so far, Day 2, everything thing is looking good.”
Springfield worked in shells Tuesday, and there were obviously some adjustments with the indoor practice.
“It’s not ideal because we like to do a lot of teaching off of landmarks and things like that,” Serpas said. “Even though we have been in the bigger gym of the two, it’s still not the same as being able to get out on to a wide open field and being able to show the kids actual areas that they’re responsible for.
"The forecast is looking like we might be able to get out on the field for the rest of the week. Hopefully that’s the case, and we’ll be able to take advantage of that going forward.”
Serpas said the team’s numbers are ‘in the mid-20s right now’, but he’s hoping the team’s roster will expand a bit once school begins.
During Tuesday’s practice, the Bulldogs worked on a modified pass skeleton drill, and Serpas said those numbers worked to the team’s advantage given the situation.
“With us having the smaller numbers, we were able to work some kids in and do some rotations, and it’s not as crowded in there as somebody else’s gym might be,” Serpas said. “We adapt and try to survive, make the best with what we’ve got and move on.”
At this point, Serpas said the Bulldogs are focusing on some basics.
“We’re definitely baby steps right now, just trying to get our base stuff in and build upon that,” Serpas said. “If you start everything with a good foundation, you’re going to end up in a great spot. We’re definitely trying to get all of our bread and butters, our go-tos, and that’s going to be something that we’re going to be able to add bits and pieces as we go along that are going to make us even better, but you definitely want to start by having these kids understand what type of team we are and the type of things that we want to do and what we’re trying to hang our hat on. They’ll know when the chips are down, what we’re going to roll through to make us as successful as possible.”
Serpas also said teaching doesn’t stop.
“You’ve got a few new faces, so you want to make sure that everybody’s on the same page,” he said. “You want to make sure that everybody’s on the same page. You want to make sure that at least the base knowledge is there with everybody, so we start from ground zero with all the kids and just try to work from there and get them better as we go along.”
