WALKER -- The regular season is still a couple of weeks away, but the Walker football team got a taste of what’s coming in an intrasquad scrimmage Saturday morning at Wildcat Stadium.
Walker’s offense scored three times on the defense, helping the Wildcats prepare for a scrimmage hosting Slidell on Thursday.
“We really just wanted to see good competition out of both sides, had a few guys out today, so we were a little thinned out, but I think we got some good work in, and I don’t think we got anything major coming out of it, so that’s good,” Walker coach Chad Mahaffey said. “We just wanted to get some guys reps, and we don’t really tackle that much live in practice, so this was one of those few opportunities where we’re like, ‘Hey, you’ve got to get the guy actually to the ground,’ and try and get them ready for next Thursday, because it will be completely live next Thursday.”
Walker’s first team offense couldn’t get anything going on its first drive, with Sam Hoover recovering fumble.
The second team picked up the scrimmage’s first score on its first series as Warren Young Jr. found Peyton Nickels on a 10-yard pass in the right corner of the end zone.
CJ McClendon (16 yards) and Joe Buckley (33 yards) caught passes from Young to spark the drive.
The first team offense scored on its next series, going 70 yards in six plays. Hunter Bethel connected with Noah Cecil on a 17-yard pass, and McClendon broke loose on a 32-yard run, setting up a 6-yard TD pass from Bethel to Jacory Thomas.
Walker’s second- and third-team players followed with series that came up scoreless before the first team picked up the final score of the scrimmage.
Bethel connected with Thomas on a 31-yard pass on the second play of the series to the Green (defense) 29.
“We’ve got some playmakers on offense for sure,” Mahaffey said. “We want to be consistent, but obviously, if those guys can make those big plays, we want to get it to them.”
Four plays later, Bethel hit Young on an inside screen. From there, he shook off some potential tacklers and bounced outside to the sideline for a 19-yard touchdown.
“I saw the lane,” Young said. “Coach wants me to be a playmaker, so I had to make a play. I can’t always be weak and let them take me down, so I had to be strong and get the touchdown.”
“Offense started off a little slow, but we picked it up throughout the time, so I feel like this year’s going to be a good year,” Young continued.
The second team offense drove to the Green sixteen, where Charles Levy recovered a fumble to end the scrimmage.
“I thought they started out strong,” Mahaffey said of the defensive effort. “I thought we got some momentum fatigue going, and that’s something we’ve got to probably get better at. But again, (we had) some negative plays and sacks and pass pressure, and that’s been pretty consistent so far.”
“Sometimes your mind thinks certain ways, and then you look at the film, it’s differently,” Mahaffey continued. “But I thought offensively, we put together some plays at times. Sometimes we finished drives, and then sometimes a sack or negative play killed it, and that’s a good lesson for defense. You can be great five plays in a row and give up the big one, it’s tough, or the offense can be hurting you a little bit, but if you step up at the end, all it takes is that one play to get the ball back.”
Huddle Up Walker
The varsity scrimmage was part of the Huddle Up Walker event, which brought together Walker’s junior high football programs for scrimmages after Walker’s freshman team scrimmaged.
The teams later came together to take part in Walker’s pre-game ‘Wildcat Walk’, and the day wrapped up with a football camp with the Walker Renegades featuring Walker coaches and players as instructors.
“I just think that one of our strengths is that we are a community school with a lot of people that are interested in this program,” Mahaffey said of the event. “We’ve got a ton of kids. Looking at all the rosters, we’ve probably got 350, 360 players from Renegades all the way through middle school and high school. It’s a chance to get them all here on one field. It will be great, and we’re excited to kind of bring everybody together for that.”
