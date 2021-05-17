Walker wrapped up its spring football drills, and Wildcats coach Chad Mahaffey came away with some things to build on this summer.
“I think we had some positives, for sure, and had a few guys that I think kind of opened some eyes with showing what they’ve got in them for next year,” Mahaffey said. “We played a good Woodlawn team, definitely scored on a number of big plays, which is something we’ve got to work on, but that’s every credit to the guys they’ve got there as well. They’ve got some pretty good skill guys and big linemen.”
Mahaffey said Walker’s only score came on a jet sweep from Jacory Thomas. He said the team was hampered by some turnovers and was unable to convert on some fourth downs.
“I thought offensively we were able to move the ball most of the night,” Mahaffey said.
With Hunter Bethel with the baseball team during its trip to Sulphur for the state tournament, Mahaffey said Warren Young Jr. got the start at quarterback for the Wildcats in the spring game.
“I thought (he) did pretty well, especially considering he hadn’t really focused on it, but I think he showed some things he can do throwing the ball and running from that position,” Mahaffey said.
“Landon Waguespack played kind of the rest of the snaps,” Mahaffey continued. “I think Landon’s going to be a very good player, just a freshman out there against probably a 5A pretty deep run playoff team and I thought did some really nice things. It’s a great learning experience for him and Warren. Of course, we’d love to have Hunter out there. I think it’s a benefit for those guys that they got a few more reps and make us kind of prepare for those kind of scenarios and things if they come up.”
Mahaffey praised the play of Dayne Carpenter at linebacker.
“We moved him there late in the season last year, and I think that’s a good position for him,” Mahaffey said. “He seemed to be flying around and hustling to the ball and did some good stuff.”
He also said linebackers Austin Lockhart and Trevion Thomas and defensive tackle Sam Hoover also turned in solid efforts.
“On defense, I thought we were around the ball, played pretty hard,” Mahaffey said. “Big plays were kind of the big flaw that we’ve got to continue to work on.”
Mahaffey is hoping his team can further hone its skills in 7-on-7 action this summer.
“I think the guys will continue to get better and better at it,” Mahaffey said. “I think we’ve got some pretty good speed out there. I think we’ve got some pretty good speed out there. We’ve just got to keep working on their technique and understanding the overall concept and how to play together and they’ll be fine.”
