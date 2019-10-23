FOOTBALL | Will rivalry help spark what's been ailing Live Oak and Denham Springs? Annual meeting moved up to Thursday because of threat of inclement weather

DENHAM SPRINGS – Their schools are separated by a stretch of 6.7 miles of Hwy. 16, with the borders of the two communities inching closer.
You don’t have to tell the players from Live Oak High and Denham Springs High how far bragging rights can go in a neighborhood series that’s been ratcheted up in recent years.
“You may go out to eat and see them and they’ll say, ‘hey we beat ya’ll last year’,” Denham Springs senior defensive lineman Hagen Parra said. “It’s about bragging rights. It’s been back and forth. My sophomore year we had them (after a 38-6 win) and last year it was tough to lose (31-27) to them because they had that over us.”
Both players and fans on both sides of the Hwy. 16 rivalry won’t have to wait the entire week to see the game.
Because of the threat of inclement weather, officials for both schools decided to move kickoff for the District 4-5A game to Thursday at 7 p.m. with Live Oak (5-2, 0-2) visiting Denham Springs (1-6, 0-2) where both teams have plenty at stake not confined to the rivalry.
Start with their respective 0-2 district marks and you get a clear indication the game could have far-reaching effects on their postseason fates.
Live Oak was listed 23rd in the LHSAA’s latest unofficial power ratings, while Denham Springs – which has dropped its last four games – is 40th.
The top 32 teams qualify for the Class 5A postseason bracket.
“If I’m Denham with their schedule, they’ve still got a chance to make the playoffs,” Live Oak coach Brett Beard said. “They’ve got to win, and they’ve got to win now. Technically their playoffs have started and they’re in a position we were in a few years ago. I expect to get their best.
“We have to get our kids prepared and make them understand the magnitude of what they’re playing for is no different than what we’re playing for,” Beard said. “We can’t look at the record. The rivalry alone’s going to cause this to be a big-time game.”
Third-year Denham Springs coach Bill Conides said it’s a tribute to the schedule his team’s played that the Yellow Jackets, with a win, could still make their straight trip to postseason play.
“One of our coach’s figured it out and if we win one game, we’re in,” Conides said. “It’s crazy. It’s insane. It’s certainly not without our reach. We just need to play good, complementary football.”
Denham Springs hasn’t tasted victory since Sept. 20 when quarterback Luke Lunsford engineered a fourth-quarter comeback win against St. Amant.
Since then the Yellow Jackets dropped a 40-34 game to Assumption in the final minute of play and endured setbacks against Westgate (70-21) followed by district encounters against Central (42-13) and Zachary (41-13).
Despite the team’s current trend, the Yellow Jackets look forward to the opportunity to face Live Oak.
“Nobody’s giving up,” said Parra, who is fourth on his team with 35 tackles. “We’re still coming out here, studying our packets, going over game plan, watching film and prep. We know we still have a shot. Nobody’s giving up.”
The game also marks the final regular-season home game for DSHS’ senior class which will be honored during a pregame ceremony.
Conides couldn’t think of a better time for that group to help create a lasting memory than with a win over their biggest rival.
“The seniors want to leave a positive stamp for their career, and this is a nice three-week stretch to do it,” said Conides, whose team visits Walker and Scotlandville the final two weeks. “It’s an interesting relationship with Live Oak. We’re really good friends with those guys for 51 weeks out of the year, so that’s pretty cool. It’s an intense high school football rivalry.”
Lunsford has completed 66 of 157 passes for 783 yards with nine touchdowns and three interceptions. Senior Preston Holwager is the team’s top target with 22 catches for 310 yards and a TD.
Conides expects his team to be close to full health with the expected return of senior offensive lineman Leo Montanez for the first time in 3 ½ games and senior cornerback CJ Johnson.
Live Oak’s defensive end Kyle Kitto, who has 22 tackles, has moved into more prominent role for this year’s rivalry game, having moved into a starting position alongside LSU commitment Jalen Lee and Tyler Braun on the interior front.
He’s not about let his guard down because of the Yellow Jackets’ record.
“This year I get to see what it feels like to be on the field and play in a game against Denham,” he said. “You look at their record and I know deep down, they’re a good team. Every team we play is good, but everyone has flaws.”
After a 5-0 start to the season Live Oak has dropped back-to-back home games in which they led in both contests.
Zachary reeled off 21 unanswered points for a 21-16 victory two weeks ago, while Walker scored 20 consecutive points and wound up scoring 27 in the second half for a 27-14 verdict over the Eagles.
“We had opportunities, we’ve got to do a better job of taking advantage of big opportunities,” Beard said. “The ultimate challenge is to feed off each other. Talk each other up and pick each other up. It comes down to myself, the coaches and young men getting the job done and finishing the job.”
Live Oak scored on its first and last drives a week ago, putting together an impressive, 17-play, 99-yard drive on its first series that ended with Kee Hawkins’ 1-yard score.
In between the two scoring drives the Eagles were limited to 59 yards, having a touchdown pass negated by a holding penalty along with an interception that halted another drive.
Hawkins tops LOHS’ ground game for the year with 140 carries for 768 yards and 13 TDs.
“On the perimeter they’re more athletic than they’ve been in the past,” Conides said. “But when it comes down to it their DNA is still to pound you. It’s good quality football. Their backbone is their defense. They’ve always had a fundamentally sound defense and (defensive coordinator Brian Smith) Smitty does a great job of scheming up his opponent and they get their kids to play hard.”
Said Beard: “It’s a rival opponent and what better ways to fix your woes than to go down the street a few miles and play a big rival game. Denham’s not happy and neither is Live Oak. You have a big clash to get somethings right on both ends and the best team’s going to win that night.”
