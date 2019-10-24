WALKER – When the effects of Live Oak’s 17-play, 99-yard drive that resulted in a first-quarter touchdown had worn off, Walker High linebacker Zach Lacour believed the Wildcats defensive unit came to a quick understanding.
“Once we got the butterflies out of our stomachs,” Lacour said, “we realized we could hang with those guys. It was a matter of executing better.”
For a unit that’s almost faced the weekly challenge of being somewhat undersized against opposing offensive lines this season, Walker’s defense simply dug in its heels, kept Live Oak scoreless over its next seven possessions for its own offense to build a big enough lead in a 27-14 District 4-5A victory last week.
The performance was reminiscent of a defensive unit under first-year coach Chad Mahaffey and defensive coordinator Chris Womack that’s continued making significant strides heading into its next test when Walker (5-2, 2-0 in 4-5A) visits Central (7-0, 2-0) in a league game Friday at 7 p.m.
“All we can ask our guys, are we better today than we were yesterday? Are we better week to week,” Mahaffey said. “If you continue to do that, you’re giving yourself a chance. There’s always something to improve on. I appreciate the guys’ effort the past few weeks.”
There have been several factors associated in Walker’s four-game win streak, turning a cloudy 1-2 start into a season with plenty of promise.
The Wildcats are currently locked in a three-way tie for the District 4-5A lead and have remaining games with the other two leaders in Central and Zachary (Nov. 8).
“I feel like we’re a big, united group,” Lacour said. “We’ve come a long way. We’re doing our assignments. If we don’t do that, that’s how the big plays happen. Just worry about our job and don’t try to do anybody else’s.”
Lacour was part of a group of six returning starters for Walker which essentially played two different defenses in 2018 following a coaching change in the second week of the season.
Womack brought a different philosophy and new terminology after a successful run at Lakeshore High, creating an adjustment period for players to his 4-2-5 scheme which featured multiple fronts and a variety of coverages.
The early results may have been predictable.
Walker survived a 38-30 in its season-opening game with Madison Prep which passed for 371 yards, but over the course of the next two weeks in losses to Destrehan and Fontainebleau, the Wildcats found themselves vulnerable against the run.
Destrehan gained 360 yards in a 48-21 victory and Fontainebleau rushed for 337 yards in a 54-34 win – a game that was tied 21-21 at halftime.
“After those games it was tough,” said Lacour, who moved this season from defensive end to linebacker. “We weren’t seeing what we had planned to stop. We weren’t executing it correctly. After those games it woke us up to get it straight. We started manning up and stopping the run which was our priority.”
Mahaffey said among the chief problems for his defense was its inability to tackle.
That led to an emphasis in practice on relying on different tackling drills, one of which included the use of a “tackling wheel” that forced players to get low and wrap up.
“That’s been a big focus for our defense,” Mahaffey said. “They’ve put some of the drills from practice into the game and it’s helped us.”
The complexion of Walker’s defense began to turn in a 34-15 road win over Landry-Walker. The Wildcats allowed 90 yards on the ground and 268 total yards, carrying that a week later into a 41-6 win over Broadmoor in which they limited the Buccaneers to 159 total yards – 100 of which came on the ground.
Lakeshore transfer Aubrey Womack, a senior safety and son of the team’s defensive coordinator, began to emerge as one of Walker’s leaders from the secondary.
Aubrey Womack tops the Wildcats with 59 tackles and has a parish-best four interceptions. Senior cornerback-turned-linebacker Roger Brooks started becoming a force with 45 tackles, followed by Lacour (39 tackles), cornerback Kerry Flowers (30 tackles), defensive end Tristan Thompson (27 tackles) along with cornerbacks Peyton Noto (25 tackles) and Kobie Moncree (20 tackles).
When Scotlandville’s offense produced big numbers in the district opener between the teams, piling up 506 yards, Walker’s defense turned opportunistic with five turnovers, helping the offense led by running back Keondre Brown finish off a 35-27 victory.
“Turnovers will be a telling stat for us,” Mahaffey said. “I don’t know if we’re going to overpower a lot of people. The turnovers we can create will allow us to play well.”
The overall athleticism and pursuit of the defense proved telling in Walker’s ability to rally past Live Oak.
The Wildcats produced a total of 13 tackles for loss, including six quarterback sacks, and Flowers also had a second-quarter interception that halted the Eagles second possession.
Brooks finished with a season-high 12 tackles, Womack added 10 and Lacour seven, enabling Walker to limit Live Oak to 59 yards on the seven series that bridged their two touchdown drives.
It helped to add to confidence to a Wildcats defense going into Friday’s pivotal contest against Central which is led by standout quarterback Sam Kenerson, a South Alabama commitment.
“I feel like we can get a lot better,” Lacour said. “We make great plays, but we still allow big plays too. If we eliminate the big plays, if we eliminate our mental mistakes, I feel like we could shut people out and also get some defensive scores.”
