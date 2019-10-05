DENHAM SPRINGS - Bill Conides didn’t need to say much to describe his team’s worst loss of the season.
The scoreboard said it all.
“They beat us,” Conides said of his team’s 70-21 loss to Westgate Friday night. “They beat us bad from the start.”
After losing a heartbreaker the previous week, the Yellow Jackets (1-4) had no answers in Week 5, suffering their most lopsided loss since Conides took over before the 2017 season.
Westgate (4-1) scored early and often, reaching the end zone on its first five possessions of the game — not including an 80-yard punt return just before halftime — with the Yellow Jackets suffering their fourth loss in five games this season.
The Tigers racked up 612 yards of total offense, led by LSU commit Kayshon Boutte, who accounted for 162 yards of offense and five touchdowns (three receiving, two rushing).
Quarterback Brennan Landry racked up 367 yards through the air and five touchdowns.
On the other side, the Yellow Jackets (1-4) finished with 322 yards of offense, averaging 5.03 yards a play compared to 10.2 for the Tigers.
“They’ve got dudes,” Conides said. “They have two wideouts that are spectacular, and the quarterback does a good job of getting them the ball. They were just flat out better. Not 50 points better, but better.”
The Tigers jumped to an early lead after two touchdowns Boutte and a touchdown reception from Danny Lewis, whose 13-yard score put the visitors ahead 21-0 hardly a minute into the second quarter.
Denham Springs responded on its next drive by moving the ball 80 yards down the field on 10 plays, highlighted by an 18-yard connection between quarterback Luke Lunsford and receiver Phillip Earnhart.
But Westgate stormed back, with Boutte hauling in a one-handed grab from 9 yards out to make it 28-7 with 4:25 to go before halftime.
A fumble by the Yellow Jackets deep in their own territory on their next possession gave the ball back to the Tigers, who capitalized when running back Kevion Sophus scored from 15 yards out to make it 35-7.
An 80-punt return by Kansas State commitment Makholven Sonn put Westgate up 40-7 at the break.
The Yellow Jackets kept Westgate out of the end zone on its first series of the second half.
Following the defensive stop, DSHS running back Jaylen Jenkins trimmed his team’s deficit by scoring on a 14-yard run with 8:35 in the third quarter.
But thanks to a DSHS penalty that placed the ball at the 50, Westgate answered back on a seven-play drive that ended with Landry hitting Boutte for a 16-yard strike.
DSHS receiver Preston Holwager hauled in a 32-yard touchdown on the next drive, but Westgate kept the game out of reach by scoring four more times over the final 15 minutes of the game — including a 56-yard run from Boutte in which he was untouched after breaking through the line of scrimmage.
The game against the Tigers was Denham Springs’ final test before starting District 4-5A action against Central next week. Conides said “the next five weeks are gonna tell a lot about themselves.”
“Not just in the short term or for the season, but for the rest of their life,” he said. “We’re gonna see if they’re gonna be able to make this season salvageable. It really is just one week at a time. You have to play good football, from start to finish, beginning to end.”
Westgate 70, DSHS 21
Score By Quarters
Westgate 14 26 14 16 - 70
DSHS 0 7 14 0 - 21
Scoring summary
WHS - Brennan Landry pass to Kayshon Boutte (Conner Scott kick)
WHS - Boutte 12 run (Scott kick)
WHS - Landry 13 pass to Danny Lewis (Scott kick)
DSHS – Phillip Earnhart 18 pass from Luke Lunsford (Cameron Beall kick)
WHS - Landry 9 pass to Boutte (Scott kick)
WHS - Kevion Sophus (failed two-point conversion)
WHS - Makholven Son 80 punt return (failed two-point conversion)
DSHS - Jaylen Jenkins 14 run (Beall kick)
WHS - Landry 16-yard pass to Boutte (Scott kick)
DSHS – Preston Holwager 32 pass from Lunsford (Beall kick)
WHS - Boutte 56 run (Scott kick)
WHS - Landry 47 pass to Jordan Doucet (Scott kick)
WHS – FG Scott 33
WHS - Ja’Quialen Allen 33 run (failed two-point conversion)
WHS DSHS
Total yards 612 322
Rushes-yards 29-245 46-233
Passing yards 367 89
Passes 25-31-0 7-18-0
Fumbles-lost 1-0 2-1
