DENHAM SPRINGS – Through the travails of a three-game losing streak, Denham Springs football coach Bill Conides has tried imploring his 26-member senior class with one thing.
What do they want their legacy at the school to be?
For a talented freshman class that’s shown plenty of potential, Conides believes it’s imperative this year’s group of seniors try and dig deep over the remaining four weeks of the regular season to leave a lasting memory.
For Denham Springs (1-5, 0-1), that begins at 7 p.m. Friday with a District 4-5A encounter at Yellow Jacket Stadium against reigning two-time Class 5A state champion and No. 9 Zachary (3-2, 1-0).
Broadcast of the game begins at 6 p.m. on Family Radio, 91.9 FM, Baton Rouge and on the Internet at JonFineProductions.com.
“The next four weeks are going to determine that legacy in how our freshmen are going to view them,” Conides said. “Are they going to view them in a positive light? Kids who have great character and play really hard and won some games? Or they going to go in the other direction?
“I firmly believe the freshmen are going to look up to our seniors and see what our seniors are going to do the next four weeks and be inspired by them,” Conides said. “The legacy’s going to be left and ultimately propel the freshmen to where we expect them to be.”
The appeals from Conides haven’t stopped his with his senior class.
He’s also tried to tailor a game plan on offense that would generate four yards per play, thus resulting in first downs, sustained drives and ultimately points.
Senior quarterback Luke Lunsford has completed 53 of 129 passes for 606 yards with seven touchdowns and three interceptions. Senior Preston Holwager is his top target with 19 catches for 295 yards and a touchdown, while fellow senior Phillip Earnhart has 14 receptions for 141 yards and 3 TDs.
Senior Jaylen Jenkins tops the team in rushing with 65 carries for 374 yards and 2 touchdowns with freshman Cam’Ron Kelly adding 81 attempts for 312 yards.
“Our whole point of emphasis has been, four yards a play,” he said. “Nothing more, nothing less. That means we can’t have any negative plays, we can’t have incompletions, we can’t have penalties. We have to get four yards a play. Keep our punt team off the field, be positive, move the ball and let good plays turn into great drives.
“It goes back to execution and consistency,” he said. “We’re going to do some different things to help propel us to get those four yards a play. We’ve let that be our focus. Everything on the install for the game plan has to be designed to get us four yards a pop. Just block everything out, who we’re playing or what the defense does or doesn’t do. Your sole focus is on four yards a play. Once you do that, let’s go do it again.”
Adding to the challenge for Denham Springs this week is the opponent. Zachary has not only won the past two state titles in Class 5A, but three of the last four.
The Broncos have also closed the gap in the all-time series with the Yellow Jackets, having won the last eight consecutive games and trail 16-14 going into this year’s 31st contest.
“We’ve got nothing to lose, let’s go out and be courageous, be brave and play with confidence and play hard. Let the results come as they may,” Conides said. “I believe in these kids. I believe in every single one of them. I know what they can do, and they know what they can do.”
