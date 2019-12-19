WATSON – Live Oak High’s gymnasium was the scene of a historic occasion Wednesday morning where friends, family and school administrators watched the football’s programs two most successful football players symbolically raise the bar for those who follow after them.
For the first time in school history Live Oak’s program produced not one, but two Division I signees where defensive tackle Jalen Lee signed with the University of Florida and running back Kee Hawkins with Army.
“It’s an amazing accomplishment for both,” said former Live Oak football coach Brett Beard, who coached both players during their careers. “It’s an amazing accomplishment for this football program and I think the biggest thing that we were able to prove is that things can get done here.”
Lee, a one-time LSU commitment, became the first Live Oak product ticketed for the Southeastern Conference when he signed with Florida after taking an official visit to the Gainesville campus over the weekend.
The 6-foot-4, 285-pound defensive lineman is a four-star recruit and regarded as the nation’s No. 30 defensive lineman by 247 Sports.
“It feels good to be a Gator,” Lee said. “You don’t see many guys going that far from home and doing what I’m doing.”
Lee was a three-year starter for Live Oak, earning All-District 4-5A and All-Parish honors the past two seasons. He was voted the team’s defensive captain this season and averaged six tackles a game despite constant double and triple-team blocks.
“I realized that I could be good if I put in the work, keep going at it,” Lee said. “I feel like I did everything I could for Live Oak. I gave Live Oak my all. They’re the reason, along with my family, coaches and faculty, why I’m here today.”
Lee’s part of a Top 10-rated recruiting class where Florida’s rated eight nationally and sixth-best within the SEC. He’s part of a talented defensive line group that includes five signees expected to bolster the Gators defensive line that managed to get through the 2019 season playing a total of five linemen.
“Five linemen aren’t enough for the SEC and they told me they were thin and that we could come in and make an impact if we do the work,” Lee said. “Florida really feels like home there. They showed me a lot of love there.”
Hawkins followed through on a six-month commitment and signed with Army. He plans to take his official visit to the West Point, N.Y. campus in January.
“I know I have a chance to change my life for my upcoming generations,” Hawkins said. “Going to West Point will carry me a long way for what’s the best to come.”
Hawkins, his team's Offensive MVP this season, will be able to step right into Army’s triple-option based offense and flourish, something he’s done during his career at Live Oak where he’s been a running back for three years.
He’s been an all-district selection and all-parish choice the past two seasons, following up an injury-filled junior season where he rushed 135 times for 916 yards and 6 TDs with 213 attempts for 1,060 yards and 16 TDs this past season.
“I know how to run it and I know what I’m capable of doing in that offense,” said Hawkins, one of three offensive back signees for Army from Louisiana.
Hawkins credited his family, both immediate and extended, for helping to keep him on a path that led toward a college scholarship – one that gained clarity in the eighth grade and grew strength throughout his high school career.
“They had faith and kept pushing me over and over,” he said. “When I talked to the coaches at Army, I realized the different bond, the different brotherhood they have. Football already gives you a bond, but it’s the military bond also that sticks out. It’s an honor to be able to go there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.