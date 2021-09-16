The Denham Springs High football team started its season about as well as can be expected.
Now it’s the Yellow Jackets’ job to keep the momentum going.
“We took away a lot of great things and exciting things from Friday night that we’ve got to continue to hone in on and grow,” DSHS coach Brett Beard said after his team scored 30 points in the first quarter to key a 58-0 win over East Iberville. “It’s just our job to continue getting better and competing every day. It doesn’t matter who we play or where we play. We’re learning how to compete at a high level.”
The Yellow Jackets (1-0) travel to face Cecilia (1-1) at 7 p.m. Friday.
Even with the big win last week, Beard lamented the team’s penalties as the Yellow Jackets were flagged 11 times for 100 yards.
“The biggest thing about the penalties, they weren’t selfish penalties,” he said. “I can accept a holding call here and there is part of the game, and it’s going to happen when you coach high school football. I’m OK with early mishaps because that’s all going to get cleaned up. It’s all going to work itself out. Our guys are dead set on getting better there, so ultimately the penalties are something we’re going to get taken care of.”
Beard praised the Yellow Jackets’ effort in getting out of a couple of jams, including converting on a second-and-53.
“I was pleased with the physicality and the tackling,” Beard said of the team’s defensive effort. “You always want to see good tackling, especially early in the year, because that’s just something that’s going to get better the more comfortable they get and the more we do it. I was really pleased with the way we tackled and competed.”
Cecilia lost to St. Martinville 48-41 during the first week of the season and defeated Rayne 41-7 last week. Beard said he’s looking forward to facing an uncommon opponent for the Yellow Jackets.
“I’ve always been one to try and find different people to play,” he said. “I like going to different places. I like seeing people’s atmospheres. I’ve heard a lot of talk about Cecilia and their atmosphere and they’ve had a lot of success the last couple of years.”
Beard said navigating the atmosphere at Cecilia won’t be the team’s only challenge.
“They’ve got some really good skill players,” Beard said. “They play physical. They play disciplined football. They’re going to be a test, and that’s what we need. Our kids need to get out and see different places and appreciate more where they come from and appreciate more what they have. It’s going to be a physical test, and that’s what I want early in the year. I want guys that are going to put us up in situations to get better as we gear up for our district.”
Against Rayne, freshman running back Diesel Solair rushed for 122 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries, while senior quarterback Alex Soileau went 11 for 18 for 130 yards and a touchdown.
“They’ve got some skill guys,” Beard said. “They’ve got a couple of receivers that can play. I think the quarterback does a really good job of running their offense. I think he’s a competitor. He does a good job of moving around in the pocket and getting his playmakers the ball out in space.”
Beard said the Bulldogs run an even front on defense.
“Being a 4A school, they’ll flip some of their athletes over and put them on the back end,” Beard said. “They’re going to be a sound defense. One thing that I like that they do is they give you all kinds of fronts. We’re having trouble getting a rhyme and reason to why they put their guys where they put them. With that, you’ve got to do a good job getting our O-line prepared to communicate, to get comfortable seeing different looks, and I’m excited to see how they continue to jell up front for us.”
The Yellow Jackets rushed for 189 yards last week, and Beard said Cecilia’s movement will provide a challenge, especially for the team’s offensive line.
“This is one of those tests,” he said. “They move around a lot and give you a bunch of different alignments and techniques. I think we’ve got to really hone in on who we are and what we do. I think they’re built really well from the inside out, so we may struggle running the football at times on the inside. We’re going to have to get creative getting our athletes out in space and letting them go make plays.”
“We’ve got to get better up front,” Beard continued. “I think we’ve got some guys that really have just got to get some game reps underneath their belts, because we’re ultimately going to go where our o-line takes us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.