The schedule says the Denham Springs High football team hosts Tara on Friday, but the Yellow Jackets have another challenge on their hands.
They’ll be missing four starters for Friday’s 7 p.m. game at Yellow Jacket Stadium, including quarterback Reese Mooney, who broke an ankle in last week’s 33 -23 win over Franklinton.
Denham Springs lost tight end Andrew Goodwin (MCL sprain) on the same drive as Mooney’s injury, while starting middle linebacker Jude Horne is dealing with an ankle sprain and starting outside linebacker Hayden Rushing is out with a concussion.
“I played this game. It’s a tough game,” DSHS coach Brett Beard said. “The big thing I talk about with our guys is opportunity knocks, and you’ve got to be ready for your opportunity, and when your number’s called, you hate to have it called this way by having one of your boys and your teammates getting injured, but when it happens, the next man up has got to step up. That’s really all we can preach. There’s nothing else we can do about it but get the next guy ready to go and tweak our schemes to fit our personnel and continue rolling.”
Goodwin is expected to return later this season, while Beard said Horne is ‘getting close’ to returning after getting injured in the season opener.
With Mooney out, the Yellow Jackets will turn to junior Ryder Wygant or freshman Jerry Horne at quarterback. Wygant came on after Mooney’s injury last week.
“We’re looking at some different things to tweak our offense to give us the best chance to be successful,” Beard said. “Knowing how people are going to adjust to us, we’ve got to be able to make adjustments off of the cards we’re playing with. That’s all we can do now is get familiar with our new personnel and get it corrected.”
Beard said a full week of preparation should work to the advantage of whomever the Yellow Jackets decide to go with as the starter at quarterback.
“When you prepare Ryder as just the backup quarterback, you’re pretty handcuffed,” he said. “The whole playbook isn’t open, so we became one dimensional to where we won’t be so one dimensional going forward because he’s now prepared as the starter. Knowing what he can do with his arm, really, we just want to see can the freshman (Jerry Horne) compete with him, and can he press him? Yeah, Ryder runs better, and yeah, Jerry throws better, but one’s a freshman, and one’s a junior that hasn’t played any quarterback for a few years. We’ve got to decide which one makes us most comfortable, really, every day in practice.”
“You prepare Ryder as the starter, so your playbook is more open to where there were some situations we got into Friday night that stopped us on three and outs because there were some things we just couldn’t do that we would have had answers for had we worked it with that kid that week, which is on us to get those kids all up to speed to where we have a bigger playbook to where we’ve got more options to run a few different things,” Beard said.
Beard said not having Jude Horne and Rushing will change the dynamic of DSHS defense as well.
“The biggest thing is, you just miss kind of your heart and soul there,” Beard said. “Jude is kind of the brains of the operation. He’s a captain as a junior from the middle of the defense. He’s a guy that all of his teammates love and rally around, so we’ve had to go without him a couple of weeks, and then some of the tweaks we made to fit Hayden Rushing’s game coming off the edge, you saw he had big game Friday night coming off the edge and having a couple of sacks and missing a couple of sacks but disrupting the timing of their offense. You lose him, and you’ve kind of built around his strengths. We’ve got to just continue to coach and hone in on who we are and who we want to be and get better every day.”
At the same time, Beard said finding an identity is a challenge with the injuries.
“You don’t know if you’re really a passive defense and maybe play a little more zone, or are you an aggressive defense and get after some people? That’s what we keep going back and forth from one page to the next because we keep getting dealt some injuries, but at the end of the day, we’ve just got to get our kids being able to line up and play fast, play with some instincts and just get the job done,” Beard said. “I think we’ve done really good things. I think we definitely have gotten better the last couple of weeks.
“The thing with these injuries, we might have to do a better job of running the football and controlling the clock and really watching possessions and limiting possessions trying to find that formula that helps Denham Springs win football games again,” Beard said.
The Yellow Jackets relied on the run game last week with Ray McKneely rushing for 245 yards and two touchdowns, while Cam Kelly finished with Kelly finished with 107 yards and a touchdown.
Meanwhile, Tara (0-3) is coming off a 48-0 loss to St. Michael and has been outscored 131-6 this season.
“I think they’re well coached and they’re athletic,” Beard said. “It’s like I say every week and even talking to our kids, I’m so worried about us that’s it’s really not even about the opponent. We’ve got to get an idea of getting comfortable with what we’re going to see on Friday night, but we’ve got so many things going on in house right now that we’re going to look at the basics of Tara, but we’ve really just got to get us taken care of.”
