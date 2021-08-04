DENHAM SPRINGS -- The Denham Springs High football team hit the field at roughly 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, and while the practice was moved up mainly because of orientation, it was also a challenge of sorts from Yellow Jackets coach Brett Beard to his team.
“The first week, I like to go in the evenings because it gives parents a chance to come out and watch after work and you kind of beat the heat, you get under the lights a little bit,” Beard said. “I wanted to throw a little curveball on Wednesday because Wednesday night’s church night, and I don’t want to put those kids in a situation where they miss things that’s critical in our lives, and then some orientations at school, I figured, what the heck, we can flip around, come off the field late Tuesday night, come right into a morning workout. Let’s find out what we’re made of and have that quick turnaround and just kind of put a little different pressure on us.”
Yellow Jackets quarterback Reese Mooney said he thought the team handled the challenge well.
“There’s a lot of not morning people here, but we’re getting through it right now,” Mooney said with a grin. “We’re just trying to work hard no matter what time it is.”
The first half of Wednesday’s practice focused on individual drills, but Beard said it’s just part of the equation as teams work toward practices in full pads next week.
“I guess you could say it’s somewhat of a practice, but we’re really just fine-tuning the little things that you’re piecing together from the summer going into the season and doing a lot of talking, a lot of teaching, but it’s really just sport-specific conditioning to get them tuned up for that real first week of practice in shells and full pads,” Beard said.
Beard praised his team’s effort over the summer in preparation for the upcoming season.
“The way these young men have worked through the summer, the way they’ve handled June and July in stride and to come in and be excited about the new opportunity and the new year and to watch the way their attitude is, their energy and their commitment, it doesn’t really matter if we’re in helmets or no helmets,” he said. “These kids, I think, love the game of football, want to get after it and want to be better and (we’re) really excited.”
Beard pointed to the Yellow Jackets’ spring scrimmage against East Ascension as giving his coaching staff a gauge of the team’s progress after not having a spring game in 2020 because of COVID.
“That alone gives us a greater gauge than we ever had last year,” he said. “We’re in Week 4 and 5 last year, and heck, we’re still trying to figure out who these kids are. We just didn’t know some of these kids. You just didn’t have the opportunity to get to know them. A lot of times, you don’t get a chance to know these kids until they’re in a live situation … and you see some true colors. You try to give them a few weeks to prove to you who they are. This group is ahead of the game. I’m excited. I think they understand and grasp what our standards are and what it is we’re trying to do here. With that, we’re light years ahead of where we were last year.”
“I think anybody that was around us last year that comes out this year, you can just look at our kids’ eyes, you look at their body language,” Beard continued. “It’s slowed down. The game has slowed down. The understanding of what we’re asking them to do, I think they’re really comfortable, or they’ve gotten comfortable being uncomfortable, which is a big thing to be successful in the game of football. These dudes have handled everything we’ve thrown at them. They’ve competed every day. Now it’s just go play real football.”
Mooney said a big part of the program’s growth has happened off the field.
“We didn’t have a great season last year, but I think we’re going to have a really productive season this year,” he said. “It’s just the bond that we’ve created in the locker room and especially around the younger guys and just leading them by example.”
Things will ramp up next week, which will give Beard and his staff another gauge for the team.
“At the end of the day, you’ve got to be able to block and tackle, and you’ve got to win in the trenches,” Beard said. “Well, that’s where we don’t know yet. Tackling a ring, you can only do so much of that, but tackling a four-and-five-star running back that can run a 4.4 that can squat 500 pounds is a little different animal. As a defensive lineman, to go against real double teams and real offensive linemen coming at you full speed, those are the things that we have to continue to build on. You don’t ever want to get away from the basics. The team that runs, blocks and tackles usually has a pretty good chance to be successful. As we continue to build our physical, mental mentality of how we’re going to play the game at Denham Springs, that’s the next piece of the puzzle that we get into next week when we get pads on.”
