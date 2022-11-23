DENHAM SPRINGS – When the season begins, a goal for football teams around the state is to be able to practice during Thanksgiving week.
The Denham Springs High football team is doing just that, preparing for a Division I non-select quarterfinal game, hosting No. 1 Ruston on Friday at the new Yellow Jacket Stadium in Denham’s first trip to the quarterfinals since 1985.
“It’s a huge goal of any program,” DSHS coach Brett Beard said. “I think you arrive as a program if you are playing the week of Thanksgiving. You look at all the powers to be that are left, and those are traditional powers that are in this week, year in and year out. When you want to be that program, you’ve got to get to this point.”
“As a program, that’s what you talk about,” Beard continued. “That’s one of the big steps. Of course, winning district, getting into the playoffs and then the 1-0 mentality is very real, but that 1-0 mentality turns into get into Thanksgiving week, get into that Elite Eight, and your program has arrived, and you’re in a good spot for continued growth moving forward.”
The No. 9 Yellow Jackets (10-2) are coming off a 29-28 road win over No. 8 Benton with Caleb LeBlanc kicking a game-winning 31-yard field goal as time expired after Denham Springs took over with .6 of a second left when the Tigers were unable to run out the clock after taking over at the DSHS 49 to start the drive.
Benton took a knee on fourth down, turning the ball over at its own 14 to set up the game-winning field goal.
After such an emotional finish, Beard said a plus for the Yellow Jackets is being at home.
“In a season where we didn’t play a home game until week 10 and didn’t even know if we were going to have one, and now we’re having a third, so there’s a level of comfort and ease when you’re able to be at home and you’re able come out of your weight room and have what we knew as normal until this year to kind of negate the emotional roller coaster that we had Friday night,” Beard said. “Our kids have been able to handle anything thrown at them, and they’ve been through all kinds of craziness since I’ve been here. These guys are conditioned to handle whatever’s thrown at them. Real proud of what they’ve given, their continued growth, their continued fight, and their belief. That’s one thing – we’ve got an amazing belief system in this brotherhood, and you can see when it’s put to test, they answered up and literally had .6 seconds left.”
The Yellow Jackets came away with the win last week, but Beard lamented missed opportunities by his team, including two lost fumbles, one on a pitch with DSHS deep in Benton territory. Denham Springs also missed a field goal, a two-point conversion and quarterback Reese Mooney came up a yard short on a scramble on fourth-and-10 to set up Benton’s final possession of the game.
“Offensively, again, we’re just struggling to finish drives,” Beard said. “Something’s got to change. We’re still struggling to finish drives. We’ve still got two, three, four guys making mistakes on every play that are elementary mistakes that we’ve been doing now for going into 13 weeks. Nobody’s going to point fingers or blame, but you have to look in the mirror, and you have to watch the film and make a realization that it might be you that’s hurting us. It might be you that’s not cleaning up what we’re trying to clean up. And then it’s on us as coaches if we continue to play the same kids. We all have to be better. To get into the Elite Eight and get to the Final Four, you have to be better. We have to be better as coaches. We have to be better as players, and we have to do our job at a higher level than we’ve yet to do it, and we’ve got to do it for more than we have. It’s got to be 48 minutes. It can’t be two quarters. It can’t be five minutes. It can’t be the last minute. It’s got to be done. It’s got to be done now from the kickoff. We’ve got to create the momentum and the excitement from the get-go and just build on that fire.”
Beard said Benton’s offense also put the DSHS defense in a bind, and he likened it to St. Thomas More’s scheme. The Yellow Jackets trailed 14-0 before Reese Mooney hit Cam’Ron Eirick on a 15-yard touchdown pass, but Benton answered with a five-play scoring drive just before halftime to lead 21-7.
“The speed and the tempo puts you in bad spots,” he said. “It doesn’t let you sub. They’re going to put you in some tough spots, and the kids, once they settled in, were fine. The one bad drive was that last minute before half that I thought was really going to come back to haunt us, but we were able to kind of settle in. We got some things hashed out at halftime. We tend to be a second-half team. We only gave up seven to that big-time offense, so really proud of our defense and the way they stepped up.”
Mooney went 16-for-34 for 328 yards and four touchdowns and Eirick had six catches for 160 yards and three touchdowns. Micah Harrison had seven receptions for 97 yards and a TD as the Yellow Jackets rushed for 78 yards as a team.
Still, Beard said he’d like the Yellow Jackets to get back to basics.
“I’ve said this from day one eight years ago when I came into this parish -- it’s fun to be able to open up and be able to score fast like that, but we’ve got to be able to run the football,” Beard said. “We’ve got to be able to win the clock battle. We’ve got to stop turning the ball over. We’ve got to win the possession battle, and we’ve got to finish drives. The fact that we can throw it up at times and we’ve got some big-time players to go make plays – well, that’s not a 5A offense that you’re just going to take the snap and throw it down field every time. We’ve got to be able to run an offense that’s going to win 5A football games this late in the playoffs, and that’s where we’ve got to be better.”
Ruston (10-1) got a bye in the first round of the playoffs and is coming off a 37-16 win over Ouachita Parish. The Bearcats, who are on a 10-game win streak after losing their season opener to Warren Easton 25-19 in overtime, are in the quarterfinals for the fifth straight season.
The Bearcat offense is paced by a pair of three-year starters in quarterback Jaden Osborne and running back Dyson Fields. Osborne has thrown for 1,185 yards with 13 touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing for 245 yards and a touchdown.
Fields ran for more than 2,200 yards and 30 touchdowns in his junior season to earn all-state honors, but injuries hampered him earlier this year. He has 901 yards and 16 touchdowns this season, including 208 yards and five touchdowns on 31 carries last week.
Sophomore Jordan Hayes started three games in place of Fields and has 854 yards and seven touchdowns on 96 carries. Senior Aaron Jackson (36 receptions, 697 yards, 8 touchdowns) leads the Ruston receiving corps.
“The couple of running backs they have are definitely good football players,” Beard said, noting Ruston’s offensive scheme reminds him of East Ascension’s. “The quarterback seems to be an athlete that can throw the football better than what we’ve seen in some of those athletic quarterbacks we’ve seen in the past. Their offensive line is big and physical up front, and when they put their tight ends in and No. 6 (Christian Davis) at tight end, he’s a nasty run blocker, so you kind of have an idea that they’re going to run the football and be nasty and physical with us. I don’t see them changing a whole lot of who they are. There may be some wrinkles, but there’s a reason they are where they are, and there’s a reason they’re really good at what they do.”
The Ruston defense is led by tackle Davis (6-4, 300) and defensive ends Ahmad Breaux (6-4, 240) and Geordan Guidry (6-3, 245), with Breaux and Guidry each posting six sacks this season.
‘They’ve got a great d-line,” Beard said. “They’re big. They’re technicians. They get off the football really well. They’re definitely disruptors. I like the four dudes they have up front that they roll around. The corners (Ray Owens and Jordan McWain) are little speedsters that can go, so I’m intrigued to see the matchup with our guys on the outside. Really, that first line of defense is physical, so that’s going to make them tough. That gives those linebackers a chance to roam and make plays. I’m not sure what they’re going to give us safety-wise, whether it be one high or two high. We struggled with the two high with Benton last week, so we could see a little bit of that thinking that their d-line could own the game and dominate the game. Then again, I could see where they just want to go ahead and roll that man down in the box and play one high and really put a lot of pressure on us to do things that we might not be comfortable doing, so I’m intrigued to see the game within the game.”
Beard is expecting a battle in Friday’s game.
“It’s like I told the kids (Sunday),” Beard said. “They’re really good. Check. They’re really big. Check. They’re really physical. Check. Denham Springs – really good. Check. Really big – check. Really physical – check. What more do you want? You’ve got to go play, and you’ve got to play our brand of football, and you’ve got to play for 48 minutes. Ultimately, the team that wins this game is going to play for 48 minutes. They’re going to put it together and going to play a full football game. We have yet to do that, so I’d give advantage to Ruston until we grow up and decide we want to get the job done for 48 minutes.”
