DSHS-Benton Jed Cambre

Denham Springs' Jed Cambre prepares to put a hit on a Benton runner.

DENHAM SPRINGS – When the season begins, a goal for football teams around the state is to be able to practice during Thanksgiving week.

The Denham Springs High football team is doing just that, preparing for a Division I non-select quarterfinal game, hosting No. 1 Ruston on Friday at the new Yellow Jacket Stadium in Denham’s first trip to the quarterfinals since 1985.

Denham Springs High football coach Brett Beard discusses hosting No. 1 Ruston in the Division I non-select quarterfinals Friday.

