DENHAM SPRINGS – It’s fitting that Livingston Parish rivals Denham Springs and Walker broke in the new Yellow Jacket Stadium with the type of game that’s been the calling card in some of both teams’ District 5-5A games this season.
The Yellow Jackets scored three safeties and Ray McKneely ran for two touchdowns, sparking a 20-6 win over Walker on Friday that helped Denham Springs clinch a share of the district title with Dutchtown and East Ascension after the Griffins rallied for an overtime win over the Spartans on Thursday.
Although the Yellow Jackets got the win, DSHS coach Brett Beard lamented some missed opportunities for his team.
“What a wild ride it’s been, but we were kind of who we were again tonight – stingy defense, plays needed to be made, we made them, and then really good in between the 20s,” Beard said after the Yellow Jackets finished the regular season at 8-2 overall and 4-1. “We just can’t finish a drive. We can’t make a kick and can’t finish a drive. That’s something we’ve got to go figure out and look at, look at ourselves and see if we can’t figure out a way to get hot and finish drives.”
Meanwhile, Walker finished the regular season at 6-4 overall and 2-3 in district play.
“It was a really hard-fought game,” Wildcats coach Chad Mahaffey said. “I’m proud of our effort. Our defense really fought hard. They were put in a lot of bad positions, just had to play way too many snaps against a team like that, but I thought they fought hard. It’s just a frustrating night offensively, because I think we showed when we just executed very basic things, we were being explosive. We kind of got a little run game going for a little bit in the second half.”
The teams battled through a scoreless first quarter with both recovering a fumble but unable to capitalize.
Walker attempted a fake punt to end its first possession of the second quarter, but Warren Young Jr.’s pass to Carson Rocker was incomplete. Denham took over at its own 44 and drove to the Walker 19 before turning the ball over on downs.
The Wildcats took over at their own 15, but on the first play of the drive, a bad snap went into the end zone, which Walker quarterback TJ Sylve recovered, giving Denham Springs a 2-0 lead with 6:32 to play in the first half.
Micah Harrison returned the ensuing free kick to the Walker 33, and McKneely did the work from there, carrying for 27 yards to set up a 6-yard touchdown run on the following play. Caleb LeBlanc’s PAT put the Yellow Jackets up 9-0 with 6:09 to play in the first half.
The score held at halftime as the teams traded punts, and Sylve threw an incomplete pass on fourth down from the Walker 9 to end the first half.
Denham Springs opened the second half with a 12-play drive fueled mostly by the running of Cam Kelly, who carried eight times for 38 yards. Kelly finished with 19 carries for 103 yards while McKneely had 16 carries for 123 yards.
“That’s two dudes who are going to carry us a long way,” Beard said.
Reese Mooney hit Micah Harrison for 7 yards on fourth-and-5 from the Walker 30 to keep the drive going, but Kedric Brown intercepted Mooney at the Walker 1 to end the drive five plays later.
“It was a great stop,” Mahaffey said of the interception. “They’re about to go in for a score, we get a stop, and I think right after it, we get a safety again, so we just weren’t able to capitalize on it, but I think it’s a lot to learn from.”
Three plays later, another bad snap into the end zone from the Walker 12 resulted in a safety, pushing the DSHS lead to 11-0. It was the Wildcats’ only possession of the third quarter.
“It starts with (center-quarterback) exchange, and we’ve had some issues with it, but nothing like that before,” Mahaffey said. “That was a rough one, so we’ve got to obviously get that fixed because you can’t even figure out what you can do if you can’t get that going. It hurts us, but to give up actual points, that’s unfortunate.”
“I felt like if we could have just possessed the ball a little more and just executed, we could have maybe tightened it up and seen what we could have done, but they (DSHS) played well,” Mahaffey continued. “They’ve got a good defense, and their offense did a good job of playing keep away and they converted in a lot of big third downs and fourth downs when they needed to.”
Denham took over at midfield and went on a 13-play drive that ended in a missed 25-yard field goal attempt.
“We don’t ever get me in a comfortable spot,” Beard said. “I don’t ever feel comfortable. We have every opportunity to get to two, three score ball games and put a lot of pressure on them, but we just don’t do it. We let people hang around, and good teams are going to beat you. Look what happened with EA. We’ve got to figure out a way to finish drives and begin to put people away and put them in uncomfortable spots.”
Walker took over at its own 20 and went to work on its only scoring drive of the game as Sylve connected with Ja’Cory Thomas on a 55-yard pass to the Denham Springs 25 on the first play.
Thomas finished with four catches for 111 yards and four rushes for 84 yards.
On fourth-and-2, Sylve scored on a 7-yard keeper, and Sylve’s two-point run failed, cutting the lead to 11-6 with 6:48 to play.
“It was 11 (points) at the time, so we go for the two-pointer to try and get it within three, don’t get it, but still … we’re still a touchdown away,” Mahaffey said.
Denham moved the ball to the Walker 17 on the ensuing drive, but the Wildcats held on downs to take over at their own 14. On the next play, another snap into the end zone resulted in a safety, pushing the lead to 13-6 with 2:35 to play.
“That’s definitely the most I’ve ever had in a game,” Beard said of the three safeties. “Walker’s a good football team, but for the first time when you really look at it, there’s only been a couple of games this year to where the breaks went for us and we capitalized on them, and this was one of them. Where we feel like we let Walker hang around, Walker feels like they probably shot themselves in the foot. It’s like I told their kids, that’s a good football team. I’m excited to see what they do and where they go, and I want to see those kids compete because I think they’ve got some special dudes over there.”
The Yellow Jackets recovered a short free kick at the Walker 31, where McKneely busted a touchdown run up the middle on the next play, helping push the lead to 20-6 with 2:27 to play.
“Ray looked like Ray again tonight,” Beard said. “Ray looked good. Ray had that burst. Ray had that shift. His patience was strong. He was a lot of fun to watch tonight. We did a good job getting him in a rhythm and getting him comfortable. Ray’s a ball player. He’s going to make plays, and I love watching him.”
Sylve hit Thomas on a 47-yard pass to the Denham Springs 6, but Porter Gibson sacked Sylve on the next play – one of three sacks for Gibson in the game.
“I think Porter Gibson could be the best football player in the state,” Beard said. “I know we get wrapped up in some of the other positions and stuff, but I tell you what, it would be hard for me to not put him in the top 10 or 11 in this state. He can hold his own and do everything we ask.”
The next two plays lost 19 yards, including a mishandled snap, before Sylve threw incomplete to Brown in the end zone to turn the ball over on downs, allowing the Yellow Jackets to end the game.
Both teams will head into the postseason with brackets to be released Sunday.
“It was a good fighting effort, and that’s what I tried to impress upon our kids is to me, coming into this game, you want beat a rival team, you want to get three in a row, but the thing is, they’d earned the right to come back next week, and so we’ve got to learn from it, get over it, and I think we can be a dangerous team in the playoffs,” Mahaffey said. “I think we’ve got some potential if we just clean some stuff up on our end.”
Said Beard: “I came in and met with the kids (Friday) morning and said, ‘Well, you woke up with an opportunity to win a district championship’, and they did. I couldn’t be more proud. I’m ecstatic for them to have success and be able to taste this and earn everything they’ve gotten to this point. This is a big-time district, and to be at the top of it, it’s a lot of fun.”
