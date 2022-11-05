DSHS-Walker Ray McKneely, Kentrell Scott

Denham Springs' Ray McKneely scores the first touchdown in the new Yellow Jacket Stadium as Walker's Kentrell Scott (82) and a teammate wrap him up.

DENHAM SPRINGS – It’s fitting that Livingston Parish rivals Denham Springs and Walker broke in the new Yellow Jacket Stadium with the type of game that’s been the calling card in some of both teams’ District 5-5A games this season.

The Yellow Jackets scored three safeties and Ray McKneely ran for two touchdowns, sparking a 20-6 win over Walker on Friday that helped Denham Springs clinch a share of the district title with Dutchtown and East Ascension after the Griffins rallied for an overtime win over the Spartans on Thursday.

Denham Springs High football coach Brett Beard discusses playing the first game in the new Yellow Jacket Stadium and getting the win over Walker for a share of the District 5-5A title.
DSHS-Walker Hayden Rushing, Alex Chandler, TJ Sylve

Denham Springs' Hayden Rushing (8) and Alex Chandler (9) bring down Walker quarterback TJ Sylve in the end zone for a safety -- one of three for the Yellow Jackets in the game.
