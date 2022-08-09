DENHAM SPRINGS – It might not seem like a big deal, but it is.
The Denham Springs football team is practicing on its new turf which is in place as part of the renovation efforts at Yellow Jacket Stadium, and it’s made quite a difference for the team.
“You don’t realize how important it is,” DSHS coach Brett Beard said of being able to practice on the turf, which was installed earlier this summer. “I thought we started a little slow in the spring game, and I thought we were a little slow to start in the 7-on-7s this year because it’s the timing and spacing and some things.”
Beard noted the team practiced on the team’s new turf baseball field and at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church during the spring and summer.
“You just don’t get a true feel,” he said. “Being out here now, it looks a lot bigger than the fields we’ve been on, so the timing was a little off. We worked through that. That’s all part of what we’ve got to go through to get the new facilities, which we’re not complaining about. We’re very appreciative and love, but to get out here, really, honestly, I was just trying to barter for three or four days to get out here before we scrimmage just to have an idea to get them comfortable with some lines and some numbers. The weather has held us up with some things, it’s actually been a blessing for us to get out here to practice with the track and everything.
“You’re out here and you’re on your new turf and you’re in your home stadium and you’re a part of it being built and you’re bouncing around and you’re practicing,” Beard continued, noting Tuesday was the team’s seventh practice on the turf after practicing in helmets last week before transitioning to helmets and shoulder pads Monday and Tuesday. “There’s definitely a different energy, a sense pride because they’re going to be the ones that are the beginning of the first team in the new stadium. Just to be on the turf, it’s football, and it just feels more like football.”
Beard praised the team’s carry-over of knowledge from the spring and summer.
“Our guys have really been focused and really did a good job of learning the job and the plays and the defenses and offenses – everything we’re looking to do,” he said. “They’ve really done a great job retaining and then ultimately being able to grow and grow a lot quicker, and you can do that with an older team.”
The Yellow Jackets have 34 seniors this season, which Beard said has also helped things run a bit more smoothly.
“When you have a team that your group of seniors really have had two years already to them and going into the third year, this machine runs a little differently than even it will next year when a lot of the guys’ experience won’t be so much varsity-level as it will be JV,” Beard said. “I explained to our coaches, we’ve got to do a better job as coaches monitoring the JV reps because we’ve got to get guys ready to play not only for this year, but next year to where their reps aren’t on Friday night. We’ve got to really do a good job of getting these young cats in rotations and getting critical reps and getting them comfortable with experience in playing JV. As important as JV is, I feel like it’s even more important to us this year.”
“The best thing is these young cats are around a great group of older guys that are going to leave a heck of a foundation that has been through the worst of the worst and the best of the best of this program the last few years and really done some great things and had some great opportunities to be successful and had some really big losses, not just in the game, in our teammate (Remy Hidalgo) and our coach (Brian Smith),” Beard said. “They’ve really been through it all. They’ve stuck with me and stuck by my side. Because of it, they’ve become great young men, great teammates and a great program that these young guys can really learn from.”
Denham Springs covered a lot of ground Tuesday, hitting on special teams, individual drills, team, and 7-on-7 portions during practice. Beard said there are currently 108 players on the team, and at this point, the goal is figuring out roles for some of those players as the team prepares for a scrimmage at Woodlawn next Thursday.
“Especially early on, you try to sort through everybody in the program and figure out what piece of the puzzle they are, and you can’t do that by letting them stand over here the whole time and drink water and just watch,” Beard said. “You’ve got to give them a chance to get reps and at least get a little bit on film, at least get a little idea of who your players are and what they can and cannot do.
“We’re trying to figure out and get everybody involved as much as possible until it begins to taper down into who is on the varsity reps and who is going to be the JV reps,” Beard continued.
