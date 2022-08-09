DSHS Football-Construction

The Denham Springs High football team practices on its new turf field Tuesday with the new Yellow Jacket Stadium press box under construction.

DENHAM SPRINGS – It might not seem like a big deal, but it is.

The Denham Springs football team is practicing on its new turf which is in place as part of the renovation efforts at Yellow Jacket Stadium, and it’s made quite a difference for the team.

Denham Springs High football coach Brett Beard discusses the Yellow Jackets' first practices.
DSHS Football-Punt Block

Denham Springs High assistant coach Wendell Evers is the punter during a punt-block drill during Tuesday's practice.

