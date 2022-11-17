DENHAM SPRINGS – It’s safe to say the Denham Springs High football team has a bit of a chip on its shoulder heading into Friday’s Division I non-select regional playoff game at Benton.
The No. 9 Yellow Jackets (9-2) haven’t forgotten last season’s second-round playoff exit against Ouachita Parish, and they’re looking to remedy that facing the No. 8 Tigers (8-3).
“It’s exciting,” DSHS coach Brett Beard said. “That’s two years in a row we’ve gotten to the second round. We’ve just got to figure out a way to get over that hump. We feel like we let the second round get away from us last year. That’s kind of been one thing we’ve talked about is we don’t like to look in the rearview mirror, but realistically we’ve got a bad taste in our mouth because we felt like we let that one get away. We made some critical mistakes (with three lost fumbles) and quite honestly beat ourselves, so to get back to this point, this is really the only point you could get to to make it right. The challenge has been accepted, and our kids are excited.”
Part of the challenge for the Yellow Jackets is navigating a more than four-hour drive to Benton, located near Shreveport, but Beard is hoping the team’s season, which so far has featured just two games in the new Yellow Jacket Stadium, has helped prepare them for the travel ahead.
“I would like to say we’re definitely conditioned for it,” Beard said with a grin. “Four and a half, five hours on a school bus will be a little different animal, but we have been on the road a lot, and our guys can handle anything. They’ve dealt with a whole lot worse than just how we get to our second-round game. You go into a hostile environment. It’s going to be 30 degrees, and there’s no excuses. It comes down to the teams that weather all the things going on around them. If can do that, if we’re conditioned to handle it, we’re going to find out.”
Denham Springs is coming off a 39-6 win over Covington in the first round in which led Yellow Jackets led 15-6 at halftime.
“Outside the slow start, I thought we really played really well the second half, but that’s kind of been who we are,” Beard said. “We’re a half team, and we have been for three years now. If we could just figure out a way to start fast, finish strong, 48 minutes, that’s kind of where we’re at – just still trying to crack that code and trying to get them going. We practice it. We simulate it all week just coming straight out of stretch and into plan and getting after each other. That’s really all it is. It’s just can we start fast, and instead of worrying about weathering the storm, why don’t we be the storm?”
The Yellow Jackets got a balanced ground game against Covington with Cam Kelly rushing for 126 yards and a touchdown and Ray McKneely adding 17 carries for 112 yards and two touchdowns.
“We’ve said it now for years, No. 4 (Kelly) and No. 5 (McKneely) are special players for us,” Beard said. “With our o-line paving the way, No. 4 and No. 5 are going to take us where we’ve got to go.”
R.J. Johnson had eight carries for 62 yards and a touchdown.
Reese Mooney (2-for-3, 44 yards) and Jerry Horne (3-7-1, 56 yards) both saw action at quarterback for DSHS last week, something Beard said could continue.
“We’re looking for a hot hand,” Beard said. “We want somebody to step up and take the reins, and quite frankly, neither one of them are doing that yet. I think competition breeds success. I think if you’re a competitor, you’ll embrace the competition and you’ll get better. Iron sharpens iron, and with these two, we’re just letting them battle each other. We’re letting them push each other and fight each other and let’s just see which one wants to finally step up and take it.”
The Yellow Jackets held Covington to three first downs – all in the first half -- and 96 yards of total offense, 70 of which came on a touchdown run for the Lions’ only score of the game.
“You give up the big play right there, which was easily correctable because that was just getting a little lazy by a couple of our guys, not sticking their heads in the right gaps, not getting off a block that they were in position to do so,” Beard said. “Everything else, I thought we flew around. I thought we made plays. Defensively, we’ve been in a good spot, getting better every week. To stop a team like Benton, we’ve got to get better again this week.”
Benton, which is coming off a 41-7 win over Ponchatoula in its first-round playoff game, averaged 48.9 points per game during the regular season, including a 78-71 win over Haughton and a 75-59 loss to Airline.
“I’m trying to figure out exactly is that district that good at offense, or are they that bad at defense? You watch their films, and they’ve got a little bit of us in them,” Beard said. “They create a little chaos with special teams at times, and they’ve got some dudes that can make plays.”
The Benton offense is led by quarterback Gray Walters, receiver Pearce Russell and running back Greg Manning.
“They’re a good football team,” Beard said. “They tend to create some chaos where there isn’t chaos whether its special teams or things like that to put them in position to have some good field position, and they finish drives. That’s what they do, ultimately, they finish drives.”
Safety Sawyer Simmons and linebacker Landon Duggan lead the Tigers on defense.
“Defensively, they’re very sound across the board,” Beard said. “They pose a great threat to our offense by being sound. They’re usually going to have a couple of dudes in the middle of the field that are really special. No. 20 (Simmons) is really special. I like the little linebacker, No. 9 (Duggan). The d-line is big and physical in the trenches, which of course to win a lot of football games in high school, you’ve got to be nasty in the trenches, and they’ve got that. They’re really just sound across the board and disciplined with some key studs in right spots, so they’re going to be tricky.”
“We’ve had a great week of practice and (we’re) looking forward to see how they handle all the conditions and what we have to do to get there and just watch them play and play our game,” Beard continued. “If we play for 48 minutes, I’m really excited to see what we can do.”
