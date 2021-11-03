There’s a different vibe around the Denham Springs High football team, and it’s got everything to do with what the Yellow Jackets have done over the past two weeks.
Denham scored a 28-7 win over Live Oak and followed that with a 35-28 overtime win over Walker, with the Yellow Jackets getting a goal-line stand on fourth down to seal the win.
“Our big thing is for two years now, we’ve tried to get these kids to get a belief system, a belief system in us, but more importantly a belief system in them,” Denham Springs coach Brett Beard said. “In these games we’ve had back to back … even going through the woes we’ve gone through injury wise, being able to finish and believe in ourselves and believe in what we’re doing in the process. It looks like we’ve got a completely different energy and excitement now because they see it. You would like to think that carries over now into Scotlandville week. We talk about it, but you just want to keep it rolling and I think the easiest thing there is believe in yourself, continue to get better, come to work every day. Do your job, and good things happen.”
The Yellow Jackets (5-3, 2-2) host Scotlandville (5-3, 3-1) at 7 p.m. Friday with Denham Springs sitting at No. 24 in the unofficial Class 5A power rankings by GeauxPreps.com, but Beard doesn’t want to rest on that.
“Ideally this would be a program win,” he said. “It’s something that would definitely wake some people up as we get ready to go into the playoffs. There’s no doubt there’s an excitement here because we are in. There’s a pressure that’s off of us that has kind of been an unknown around here because we have done our job and gave ourselves a chance to go into the dance. We’ve got one more week to kind of hone in on us, grow some more, get some more experience with some of our young guys as we get ready to go into that corner where your back is against the wall and there’s only one person coming out.”
Beard admitted the program is in new territory after DSHS secured a sweep of Livingston Parish teams in district play this season.
“We didn’t start exactly how I wanted, but I don’t think that’s a sense of complacency by any means or they think they’ve done enough,” Beard said of the team’s practice earlier in the week. “They’ve never been here, so I don’t know that they even know how to react to this. Going back, it’s almost like the bus ride we brought home from Walker … They hadn’t won an away game here in a few years, so they almost didn’t even know how to act on the bus. It’s kind of the same thing, but you can tell now, there’s a confidence here now. There’s a belief. That’s what we have to continue to harp on, continue to push.”
In last week’s game, the Yellow Jackets trailed 14-0 at halftime but rallied to take the lead, fall behind then send the contest into overtime. Beard said one of the main keys was improved play on the offensive line in the second half.
“We were making too many mistakes early on,” Beard said. “It’s the same thing every week. We start slow, and we start slow because we’ve got one or two guys making critical mistakes on what we called, and it puts us behind the chains and in a bind. In the second half, we executed a lot better, and now they see it, when execute, you have a chance to make plays, and that’s what our guys did.”
The Yellow Jackets have gone with Ray McKneely, originally a running back, as the team’s starting quarterback in the past two games. Against Walker, freshman Jerry Horne came on to engineer the tying drive, which ended in a touchdown pass to Camron Eirick.
With Horne at quarterback, McKneely moved back to running back, scoring the winning touchdown on a 10-yard run on the Yellow Jackets’ fist play in overtime.
“You could almost see a comfort in his game being back at running back and being able to finish runs and have some big runs and some big chunk plays,” Beard said. “Of course, I thought the freshman came in, I’ll tell you right now, I tell him every week, ‘I just don’t think you’re ready’, because he struggles in JV games. He makes some throws that tell me he’s a freshman and has some turnovers that tell me he’s a freshman. It’s hard for me to buy into him being a freshman making those mistakes, and he came in the other night and operated like a vet. That’s what I love to see. I have a different belief in him now. I look at him differently. I think he grew up a lot Friday night, and ultimately gives us a direction offensively that we can start to move in that’s a little different than we’ve been.
“He’s going to get a lot more snaps,” Beard continued. “I don’t know that we start him yet, but he is going to get a lot more opportunity.”
Scotlandville is coming off a 53-28 win over Live Oak and will face the Yellow Jackets for the first time in two seasons after last season’s game was canceled because of COVID protocols with the Hornets.
“I think those guys, they play the game right,” Beard said. “I love how physical they are. I love the way they play. I love the energy they bring. That’s something that’s hard to match, and that’s what we’ve got to get comfortable doing.”
Beard said he’s been impressed with the Hornets’ run game.
“I think the quarterback’s pretty good, but their ability to run the football is what makes them so scary,” Beard said. “They’ve got two backs (Chance Williams and Marlon Gunn Jr.) that are special. Even in some breakdowns up in front of them, they can make a lot of people miss and still turn in what could be losses into some huge gains and some huge touchdowns.”
Beard is also expecting a challenge from the Hornet defense.
“Defensively, they’ve got some guys that fly around,” Beard said. “They’re ball hawks, and they’re going to fly around and they’re going to give us some problems that we’ve got to figure out how to slow them down and negate. It’s our job as coaches to get our guys as comfortable as possible and call the game to where we can kind of make it our game and slow it down and give us chance to keep them off balance and keep them uncomfortable.”
