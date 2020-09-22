DENHAM SPRINGS -- For the Denham Springs football team, it’s all about getting back to the business of football.
And that might not be a bad thing.
The Yellow Jackets are dealing with the death of junior offensive lineman Remy Hidalgo, who passed away last Friday after suffering a heat stroke during practice last week.
“I think with everything we have going on, I think it’s critical to these kids, these kids’ health, these kids’ growth, these coaches’ health, to kind of get them back to somewhat as normal as possible and kind of doing those things that you love to do that kind of keep your mind occupied and your heart occupied going through what we’re going through between our loss of Remy to still dealing and getting through all the COVID break …,” said Beard, whose team hosts Woodlawn in a scrimmage at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. “Kids are resilient. Kids are tough, but it’s our job as the adults in the situation to help them get to that level of comfort, of solidarity, and sometimes just being normal and playing ball again is that vehicle they need to get there. That’s all we can do is offer that. We can out our head down and walk this walk together and fight this fight together, and that’s what we’re all going to do.”
On top of that, the offseason seemingly stretched on forever until a couple of weeks ago, when the Louisiana High School Athletic Association voted to proceed with football season while adding another week to the schedule.
“It’s like anything, man,” Beard said. “We were moving at such a turtle speed, and then all of a sudden we went into light speed, which I’m not complaining. Heck, I love it. Just give us the opportunity to do what we do and get these kids rocking and rolling. That’s what makes it so exciting, the energy, the buzz and everything else. We’re going to continue to take whatever’s thrown at us because that’s what we try to teach these kids – to be able to handle the ups and downs and the difficulties of life and the good things in life. That’s our job, and no matter what happens, we’re going to be able to keep going and keep grinding and keep getting better, and that’s really all you can do. We just have the opportunity to play. You know what? If we’re ready, we’re ready. If we’re off a little bit, we’re off a little bit. It’s going to take a few weeks to figure out.”
Heading into the scrimmage, Beard said the goals for his team aren’t complicated.
“We want to have a little bit of an idea of what we’re going to see,” Beard said. “We’re not going to look too in detail or in depth at Woodlawn except for kind of an idea to be able to line up and give us a chance to run what we want to run defensively and offensively and have an idea of what we’re going to see so you can execute. That’s what we’ve done. We haven’t really introduced Woodlawn to them by any means because we’re still trying to figure out us.”
With that in mind, Beard said was matter of fact in setting out the Yellow Jackets’ philosophy on offense this season.
“We’re going to spread it out,” Beard said. “We think we’ve got a senior quarterback (John McDaniel) that can be special. We’ve got a sophomore quarterback (Reese Mooney) that we think’s going to be special. We’ve got some guys around that we think are really good high school football players that can go that are dynamic, so we’re going to spread it out and try to get these guys out in space and let them go play.”
Defensively, the Yellow Jackets will work in a 3-4 scheme.
“We’ve had a lot of success,” Beard said. “We’re going to continue to make our changes that fit our personnel that gives the best chance to stop people. That’s what we want to be known for. We want to be known as team that plays some of the best defense in the state. That’s an important thing for all of us. That’s kind of our selling card, and we’re going to continue to try to get fast and physical. We’re still teaching a lot of what we do. We could be a little vanilla at first, but as we grow and get more comfortable with the big picture, then we can start narrowing it down and doing a few more things as the season goes on.”
The building blocks on defense are there, with Beard mentioning the senior trio of linebacker Omari Warren, defensive back Brayden Bourgeois and defensive lineman Stacy Johnson as players the Yellow Jackets will lean on this season.
“That’s guys at every level that we’re really excited about, and there’s a lot of pieces around that we’re really excited about,” Beard said. “That’s what’s going to make this so much fun – getting to know those kids and watch those kids in situations and teach them up and coach them up and see if we can get them doing things they’ve never done before.”
But maybe the biggest thing in the grand scheme is getting back to something that resembles normal for the Yellow Jackets.
“We haven’t seen a whole lot,” Beard said. “Our sample size isn’t huge by any means, but we’ve seen enough to know what kids can go out there, what kids are going to give us a chance to be successful. It’s going to be a work in progress. There’s going to be some moving parts still early on before positions are nailed down and solidified because we’ve got to see these kids in real action as well. I’m just excited to see them play and get back to somewhat of a normal lifestyle for them.”
