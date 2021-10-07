For Denham Springs High football coach Brett Beard, there’s no better way to begin district play than by renewing the Yellow Jackets’ rivalry with Central.
“When you have a good time, time flies,” Beard said. “I love being around these kids every day. I love to watch them work and compete and practice. You lose game one because of the hurricane, and these four weeks have flown by. The big thing is you want to see the growth, you want to see the team jell, you want to see them get comfortable competing. That’s what these weeks are for as you gear up for this gauntlet in District 4-5A, which I love playing in. Everybody’s good now. Everybody’s well coached, and everybody’s got great players, so I’m excited to see where we’re at.”
The Yellow Jackets (3-1), travel to face Central (4-1) at 7 p.m. Friday. The Wildcats picked up a 30-22 win in last season’s game, which was delayed nearly two hours because of lightning and rain with just 40 seconds to play in the first half.
Central led 14-7 at halftime and scored 1six points in the third quarter to key the win, giving the Wildcats a 35-34-4 lead in the all-time series.
“It’s your typical rivalry game,” Beard said. “It’s going to be hard fought. It’s going to be physical. I guess you could say there’s a lot of hatred, and a lot of, I guess, turmoil. I guess it’s just a typical, old -fashioned, old-school rivalry. It’s fun to be a part of. It was fun last year until the rain came. That was my first year to experience it, and I really didn’t get to experience it because we were in a COVID year and didn’t get the full effect of the rivalry and stands and student sections and everything else, so I’m excited to see what exactly this entails.”
“I love going on the road,” Beard continued. “As much as I love playing at home, I do love going different places. I love traveling. I love taking that bus ride. Some of those things as a player I loved and appreciate more now than ever. I try to get our kids to understand that. I love the bus rides.”
The Yellow Jackets got a lot of players work in their win over Tara last week, with Ryder Wygant and Jerry Horne both seeing action at quarterback with Reese Mooney sidelined with a broken ankle.
“Our o-line has got to accept the challenge of being better,” Beard said. “Those five pieces have got to be better, because they’ve got to take care of the youth behind them now. Our running backs, they’re special players and great players, but when your quarterback is youthful, whether it be Ryder Wygant or Jerry Horne, they have to be better. They have to do a better job. They have to be more in tune with the lanes they’ve got to open up because that box is going to get a little bit tighter. With Reese, you could spread some people out, and they had to honor his arm, so they spread out with you and kind of left them some bigger lanes to get up in. Now, we’ve got to be better up front.”
Central is coming off a 56-21 win over South Lafourche. Glen Cage has rushed for 509 yards and eight touchdowns this season, while quarterback Jonathan Swift has thrown for 568 yards and five touchdowns.
“I think they do a great job in the trenches, and they run the football well,” Beard said. “No. 13 (Swift) and No. 26 (Cage) are special.
“No. 13, I’m ready to watch him graduate,” Beard said with a laugh. “I love competing against him, but … I’m tired of seeing these guys. I’ve got all the respect in the world for them, but dang, I’m ready for them to go. I like the little running back, No. 26. I think he’s an electric player. I just like the way those dudes play the game. They do play with an edge. They play with an attitude, and I like that. I want to see our kids ultimately match that, and blow by it but do it in between the whistles. I’m trying to get our kids to understand that the game is played when it kicks off at 7 o’clock. All the other hoopla leading into it, all the other shenanigans, they don’t get points for that.”’
Beard said he expects the DSHS defense to be ‘back to healthy’ after playing last week without linebackers Jude Horne and Hayden Rushing.
“Hayden Rushing’s game has elevated greatly,” Beard said. “Some of the things we did with him a couple of weeks ago showed flashes of his ability in his game. I think he brings an edge to our defense where Horne is a captain. He’s kind of the vocal leader of that defense. He brings our character back, our life back. He’s a good football player, don’t get me wrong, but what he brings to us mentally, everybody trusts him and knows he’s going to do his job and be where he’s supposed to be, so there’s a comfort level that he brings to our defense that we’ve got to have.”
Defensively, Beard said he’s been impressed with the Wildcats’ play on the defensive line and at safety in scouting the team.
“They’re physical,” he said. “They’re going to fly around, which is what you want. This is what high school football in 5A is all about. You want a good, hard -nosed, physical football game played the right way in between the whistles. Two old rivals. It’s going to be worth the price of admission.”
At the same time, Beard said his focus is more on his team than Central.
“Central, we know what they’re going to bring us,” he said. “We know what they’re going to do, but it ultimately comes down to our kids lining up and playing our game.”
“I thought we did some good things Friday night, but the challenge is now,” Beard said. “You’ve got to be consistent for the next five weeks in our district against some big-time opponents. Now we’ll find out what we’re made of.”
