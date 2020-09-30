DENHAM SPRINGS – It’s officially game week for football teams around the state, and while it’s different for all teams, it’s especially true for Denham Springs High.
The program is dealing with the death of junior offensive lineman Remy Hidalgo as it heads into Friday’s 7 p.m. season opener at St. Amant.
“What is normal at this point is my first question to you going through what we’ve been through?,” first-year DSHS coach Brett Beard asked. “The grieving process and the healing process goes through stages and it takes time. Ultimately right now, even with talking to the family, time is our best friend. ‘Gone and never forgotten’ is something we’re going to live by here because what an amazing young man and what a true Denham Springs football player and teammate to leave such a fine example that he lived daily here. He is a guy that if we can embody the way he was on life and the way he played and the way he worked and everybody can embody that, we have a chance to be special. We’re going to try our best to continue to live the way he would want, the way he would want us to go about our daily routine and we’re going to give our glory to God and give our glory to Remy as we go through this journey together.”
The Yellow Jackets come into Friday’s game following last week’s scrimmage with Woodlawn in which DSHS got a 19-yard touchdown pass from John McDaniel to Micah Harrison and a PAT from Cameron Beall to seal a 7-6 win during a 12-minute timed quarter.
McDaniel also had a touchdown pass to Troy Golmond, while Reese Mooney hit TD passes to Myles Edwards and Camron Eirick.
“I was really pleased with our quarterback play,” Beard said. “I thought they did a really good job of running our offense. We took a couple of shots early. We kind of settled down after that. We kind of took what the defense gave us, made some really good decisions.”
Beard was also pleased to see the Yellow Jackets spread the ball around in the team’s new spread offense.
“You hope with a spread, you spread the defense out and you get guys out in space because you’ve got dudes out in space that can make plays and make people miss,” Beard said. “So you hope that any opportunity you get to get the ball in a dude’s hands that’s athletic that’s an athlete that wants that, you think he can make something happen. We would like to look at our offense right now as a possible mismatch disaster for people. We’ve got four, five, six guys that we really like that are a good mix of the possession-type body to that speed-type body. As coaches, we’ve got to figure out where they fit and try to find some mismatches that can give us a chance to be successful. When you have those dudes, it makes it a lot of fun. That’s really why we went to this offense and hired Coach (Ryan) Fournier, because we though he was a perfect fit for our skill guys, and then being an o-lineman, he’s the perfect fit for the trench guys and these o-line coaches.
“Really, we’ve just got to see it continue to come to life, and we’ve got to get better,” Beard said. “We did make some mistakes we’ve got to get cleaned up, which is perfectly normal and why you have a scrimmage, but yeah, hopefully we can get these guys out in space and let them go play football.”
Beard also praised the play of the Yellow Jackets’ offensive line, with the combination of Tyler Kimble, Izaiah Ingram, Zane Hooper, Trey Harrell and Logan Paline and Ford McDaniel at center getting work as first-teamers.
“Probably the most exciting thing I saw was our o-line play,” Beard said. “I thought the combination of those five worked well together. I thought they got physical. They seemed to understand their job and how they fit and just really did everything we asked them to do, but the physicality was the thing I was most impressed with.”
“We feel really good with any of those combinations,” Beard continued. “We feel really good with our battle we’re having at center right now, which is always fun because I think we all know that a position that has pressure and that has two dudes battling it out, they make each other better, which makes us better, so that’s always a fun little deal to watch and see how it turns out. We’ve got a few of those that we’re really excited about right now.”
If there’s an area Beard said the Yellow Jackets need to shore up, it’s giving up big plays after Woodlawn scored on touchdown runs of 80 and 40 yards and a 40-yard pass.
“Of course defensively we gave up a couple of big plays, but those were young into the defense mistakes that are easily correctable, and our kids knew where they had screwed up, so when you start recognizing where you make your own mistakes … and you go back and you see that it really was a just a simple, little mistake that can easily be cleaned up and they feel it and recognize it, that means you have something right there, and with our guys, they were quick to understand where a mistake was made and they were quick to get it cleaned up,” Beard said. “That right there tells me we’ve got something special here. I think these kids are coachable. I think they’re listening.
“We finally got on the field with somebody different,” Beard said. “It was a lot of fun to watch these kids play. Whether they made mistakes or not, I really didn’t care. I saw them play hard. I saw them keep fighting, and that’s what’s going to make this group special.”
Beard said he’s looking forward to facing St. Amant, which scrimmaged Live Oak last week.
“St. Amant’s one of those programs I’ve always had a lot of respect for,” Beard said. “That program, those coaches, they do things the right way. They’ve got great coaches there. They’ve got great leadership there, and then it trickles on down to their players. They’ve got a great mix of players – kind of that big, nasty bayou boys almost to some of those hardcore athletes. They just blend well. They’ve just got a solid program, and that’s what makes them so scary. They’re going to execute. They’re going to play. They’re going to play you for 48 minutes. They’re going to be physical. They’ve just got some nasty dudes, and I’ve always loved playing against them.”
“I’ve got a lot of respect for the way they handle their business, which makes them a difficult matchup for a Week 1 with a program that’s new on our end,” Beard continued. “No doubt you hang your hat on the fact that that was the only victory Denham had last year, so our kids are probably pretty confident, but on the flip side, everything is new on ours and everything is entrenched in theirs. So I look for a great high school football game. I think two teams a lot alike, just smashmouth football getting after each other.”
A big part of his team’s success could hinge on the play of the offensive line, Beard said.
“They’re probably a lot like we are,” Beard said. “They’re going to be big up front. They’re going to have a couple of quarterbacks that can sling it that can run a little bit, and they’re going to have some dudes on the outside that can beat you. I’m ingtrigued to see how they get the running game going and really see it in the trenches. I think realistically, the best way to win 5A football games in the state is through your o-line and d-line. I feel really comfortable with our o-line and really comfortable with our d-line through one scrimmage, but to see them go against guys like this, I’m intrigued to see how we’re going to answer up to situational football and 48 minutes of real football.”
Beard said the Gators have a bit of a different make-up on defense this season.
“Usually they’ve got that one or two big d-linemen that everybody knows about and everything else,” Beard said. “They’re built more athletic across the board. They don’t have those guys they’ve had in the past, but it looks like they’re across the board, very fast, very physical. Of course with some movement and some different things they can do to fit their personnel, it could make it very tricky.
“It’s just going to come down to execution and getting comfortable in an atmosphere where those guys are comfortable,” Beard said. “I can’t mimic the atmosphere in The Pit. Whether the numbers are limited or not, it’s still The Pit. They mystique of The Pit just makes it so much fun to go there. Hopefully they’re not firing off the cannon too many times.”
