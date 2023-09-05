DSHS-Mandeville Football

Action from Friday's Denham Springs-Mandeville football game at Yellow Jacket Stadium.

DENHAM SPRINGS – It didn’t take long for Denham Springs High football coach Brett Beard and his staff to shake some things up following the team’s 38-7 loss to Mandeville in last Friday’s season opener.

Denham Springs went through a practice in full gear Labor Day morning with much of the focus on becoming a more physical team.

Denham Springs High football coach Brett Beard discusses the Yellow Jackets' loss to Mandeville and preparing for Thursday's game hosting Glen Oaks.

