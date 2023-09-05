DENHAM SPRINGS – It didn’t take long for Denham Springs High football coach Brett Beard and his staff to shake some things up following the team’s 38-7 loss to Mandeville in last Friday’s season opener.
Denham Springs went through a practice in full gear Labor Day morning with much of the focus on becoming a more physical team.
“With our inexperience and youth, something’s got to change,” Beard said. “You look at the film and the mistakes you made and physically getting beat in some spots, something has to change. You can’t be the same team on Monday you were on Friday night. You’ve got to embrace the growth. You’ve got to embrace the competition, and you’ve got embrace the physicality of football. When somebody takes the fight to you, you have to practice differently to get through that. (That’s) the message to them. For us to move forward, our young guys, our inexperienced guys, have got to step up.”
The Yellow Jackets also turned up the intensity in preparation for Thursday’s 7 p.m. game hosting Glen Oaks.
“We’ve got to try to simulate a game as much as possible, game speed as much as possible,” Beard said. “Both sides struggled.”
Beard pointed out the Yellow Jackets had a touchdown called back on a false start penalty against the Skippers, and penalties like that, coupled with the team’s inexperience, didn’t do the team any favors.
“Some of the shooting ourselves in the foot on top of the little mental mistakes and on top of it being new to these guys, it kind of snowballed in the opposite direction you ever want it to snowball,” Beard said. “That’s our job as coaches to get back and figure out what we can do to help them and get them to help themselves. We’re going to continue moving forward. Like I’ve said for a couple of weeks now, we just can’t play enough. We’ve got to play.”
Beard said there were some bright spots for the Yellow Jackets, praising the play of Zachary Williamson at nose guard and RJ Johnson at running back.
“It showed us why he’s got to be the guy,” Beard said of Johnson, who finished with 66 yards on 14 carries.
Mandeville’s Nate Sheppard ran for 196 yards and three touchdowns, while Denham Springs’ Brian Hawkins had an interception and Jacori Gross added a sack.
“Defensively, we put them in some bad spots,” Beard continued. “We had them on the field way too much, which is not the formula to win in Livingston Parish in high school football, and I think we’ve all established that the last 10 years I’ve been here. We’ve got to get back to being who we are, win the clock battle, limit the turnovers, and just get nasty up front. We’re going to practice that way until we figure it out.”
A Thursday game will shorten the Yellow Jackets’ preparation, but Beard is looking at it as a plus for his team.
“The biggest thing is you have an opportunity to get this taste out of your mouth quicker,” Beard said. “You don’t have to wait another 24 hours to make things right. I think our guys right now, they just need some momentum, they need some good experience, some play, and we’ve got to execute our game plan and get comfortable doing it, and we don’t have to wait another day to do so, so that’s the best thing about Thursday games.”
Glen Oaks is coming off a 26-12 loss to Broadmoor in its season opener.
“They fly around,” Beard said. “They’ve got some athletes. They’re going to try to get physical with you. They’re going to try to push you around in the box. They’re going to try to lock you up man, and they’re going to try to run the football at you and spread you out. We’ve just got to be ready to play. Everybody’s a formidable opponent while you’re learning.
“We can’t see another high school kid in a different color helmet and jersey enough,” Beard continued. “We’ve got to get comfortable playing in these atmospheres on this stage, against another high school kid from a different school.”
Beard also said at this point, it’s more about getting his team headed in the right direction than it is about the opponent.
“That’s kind of how it’s been,” he said. “We really can’t look forward and really look at who we’re playing until we get us right, and that’s what we’re having to do. We’re really having to focus on us. We’re able to game plan and introduce who we’re playing and kind of have an idea of what they’re going to do to us and let our kids know that. But at the end of the day, we have to focus on us. We can’t worry about who’s on the schedule, and who’s on the schedule when and where. We’ve just got to continue to play our game and get better at our game, our craft and embrace every opportunity we have to go out and be Denham Springs football and play our game.”
“When that lightbulb goes off, it’s going to be an exciting time and an exciting time and exciting brand of football, but we have to get to that point, so if we have to change the way we practice to kind of get that switch to flip, we’ll do whatever we’ve got to do on our end to help our kids be better,” Beard continued.
