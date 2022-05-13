The Denham Springs High football team has cranked up the intensity and physicality this spring, and that’s just how Brett Beard wants it.
“I understand the first week of football, the second week of spring football, there’s going to be some mental mistakes and some errors made and some routes run wrong and some tackles missed,” Beard said. “I get all that. That doesn’t bother me at all as we begin to put the football face on this program for the year 2022.
“The one thing they’ve exceeded my expectations on is I did want to get physical, and I wanted to get nasty, and I wanted to find out how tough we are,” Beard continued. “Every day we got more and more chippy and more and more physical and didn’t shy away from getting aggressive and being physical and being physical in drills … and going into team, where it was like a full-blown scrimmage.”
The Yellow Jackets travel to take on East Ascension in a scrimmage at 10 a.m. Saturday.
“One of the big things we’re talking about is iron sharpens iron and checking all the jealousy at the door,” Beard said. “Be appreciative of these guys getting recruited so eyes come on all of you, but the best players competing against the best players on this team are going to make each other better, and that’s been our big focus. I’m excited to see it all come to a head tomorrow morning and really just excited to watch our kids compete and play. I’m not worried about the scoreboard right now, because it doesn’t really matter, but playing with that attitude and that edge and the Denham Springs way that we’re building, that’s really what I want to see.”
As with most springs, Beard said there’s teaching going on, but this time it’s a little different.
“When you’ve got a heavy senior group coming back and a lot of experience coming back, you can focus on the different parts of the game – the football part of it. The attitude part of it, the physicality part of it, because they already know the basics that we’re asking them to do with their job and the X’s and O’s part. It’s been a lot of fun to watch these older guys get after each other but also teach these younger guys. That’s where a lot of the teaching is going on. You begin to leave that legacy behind as a group of seniors that’s taking over a program by teaching those young kids and showing these kids how things are done and how we do things, and it’s been a lot of fun to watch that side of the teaching. Of course, there’s always teaching to be done, but really the nuts and bolts of the program are in place. I think we’re just fine-tuning.”
Beard said the Yellow Jackets are sticking with a 3-4 defense that could change to a four-man front depending on what the opponent presents and will look to expand on the offensive schemes that brought the team some success late last season – including a first-round playoff win at Central.
“We figured we would take the bare minimum that we had in for those games and just grow it,” Beard said. “The nuts and bolts of 12 personnel and having and H-back and tight end on the field, that was all in those last two or three weeks and now it’s just expanding.”
During the spring, Beard said Reese Mooney has bounced back from a broken leg he suffered last season and also complemented the work of Jerry Horne.
“I think both of our quarterbacks have competed and pressed each other and made each other better,” Beard said. “The young buck being behind him (Mooney) is putting a little pressure on him, which once again, goes right back to iron sharpens iron. When you’ve got two dudes competing and you accept the competition and you make each other better, at the end of day, we get better, they get better, the program gets better, and ultimately, with a quarterback that’s playing at a high level doing his job, your offense gets better.”
Beard said the Yellow Jackets have used the spring to get nose guard Porter Gibson some reps on offense. He said Gibson will get some reps on the offensive line in Saturday’s scrimmage.
“He’s a stud for us,” Beard said. “I think he can play nose guard at the next level, but I think he would have garnered a lot more attention and a lot more people coming to see him had he been playing O-line this whole time. We will use him in the fall in some offensive packages, so we took the first week of spring and let him play O-line and go ahead and get some of that on film for him to show coaches and college coaches and get a little experience.”
Beard also said defensive backs Deshawn McBryde and Rancher Miller have put together solid springs.
“We got two young dudes over the top that we think can be special players,” Beard said of the duo. “They remind us a lot of guys we’ve had in the past that give us that nasty dude in the run game and they’re getting better and better in the passing game, because they are somewhat aggressive and sometimes you play-action them, you can suck them in enough to take the big play over the top of them, which is youth and which is just experience. Those two guys have really grown these past eight days, and they’re guys that I think are going to be a huge difference in our success as a defense and a football program.”
The Yellow Jackets will face a familiar scrimmage foe in East Ascension, and the teams will be in the same district when the new school year begins.
“Even though we’re moving into district, if what we do in a spring game causes us to lose our game in the regular season late in the year, we’re not very good coaches,” Beard said. “The biggest thing is getting better, and to see EA with Coach (Darnell) Lee and the job they do and the guys they’ve got that play football for them, it’s a great measuring stick going into summer kind of finishing up the school year, finishing up spring ball, and you get a lot of questions answered and get to see a lot of things on film that you have a couple of months to work on as you prepare for the season. There’s no greater measuring stick than East Ascension.”
