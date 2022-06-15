WATSON – If nothing else, the second week of the Robert Graves Metro Baton Rouge High School 7-on-7 League gave Live Oak and Springfield a chance to look at their young quarterbacks.
Freshman Caden Jones worked at quarterback during Live Oak’s 20-minute session with Springfield, while freshman Ethan Lipscomb got all the reps for Springfield on the day with starter Luke Husser on vacation.
“We’re trying to get as many kids reps,” Live Oak coach Blane Westmoreland said. “Everything’s new (scheme-wise), so the more kids we can get reps, the better. That’s what we’re trying to do is get the freshmen reps, get the JV reps, get the varsity reps. We were able to do that today. Versus Springfield, they got a few reps, and versus Broadmoor they got a couple of more reps. We’re really just trying to get those guys an opportunity to see what it’s like because they’ve never had an opportunity to play.”
“Overall, a very good day, but we still have a long way to go before we’re where we’re going to be for the season,” Westmoreland continued.
Springfield coach Ryan Serpas said the day was a learning experience for his quarterback as the group at Live Oak also included Broadmoor, Istrouma and Madison Prep.
“I think that he had a chance to kind of experience what high school football is all about, and he had an opportunity to kind of really see what high school athletes are capable of,” Serpas said. “He’s a kid who really only has one year of football experience, and he’s only going to get better with repetitions. He kind of got down on himself early on, and he kind of came to us and was like, ‘What can I do to get better, coach?’, and we were just like ‘repetitions. It’s just going to take reps. You’re just going to have to keep plugging at it. Some of these kids have been playing football their whole lives. You’ve only been doing it for a year-and-a-half, so just stick with it. Keep learning from your mistakes, and you’re gong to be OK.’
“He’s a great athlete who has a great work ethic, and we expect big things from him in the future, and he’s going to continue to get better as long as he wants to get better,” Serpas continued. “He’s just got to keep putting in the work.”
Live Oak scored five times against the Bulldogs, with Skyler Martin intercepting Lipscomb after the Bulldogs held the Eagles on downs on their first possession.
Two plays later, Martin caught an 18-yard scoring pass from Jones before Will Prescott came up with an interception to end the next Springfield possession.
The turnover led to a 40-yard touchdown pass from Jones to Zach Morgan on the next play.
After a turnover on downs, Jones hit Kaden Fritter for 31 yards to the Bulldog 9, leading to a 9-yard TD pass from Jones to Fritter.
“That’s a confidence-builder for a kid like Caden Jones, who’s an incoming freshman who’s in a quarterback battle and going to have an opportunity to play a little bit,” Westmoreland said. “For him, it’s just being able to see the reads, see what’s going on.”
Following another Springfield turnover on downs, Jones hit DeAndre Williams on a pair of passes to the Bulldog 20, setting up a TD pass to Marcus Mack.
Live Oak forced another turnover on downs, and Jones connected with Williams on a pair of passes of 25 yards 10 yards to the Bulldog 5, leading to a TD pass from Jones to Bryson McKeithen.
“Defensively, I know early on we played really well,” Serpas said. “Throughout the day, we kind of got worn out. We had a few less guys than we had last week. Especially playing an extra game and it being a little warmer, you could tell our guys were kind of getting worn out. We were kind of were slacking there toward the end, and the effort wasn’t quite where I wanted it to be, but conditioning-wise, that’s something we’re trying to address early on in this hot summer. We’re still trying acclimate to the heat and trying to get to where we need to be at to make sure that we’re in a good position come the fall.”
Live Oak’s Sawyer Pruitt worked at quarterback against Istrouma, hitting Kade Whitehead on a 20-yard scoring pass on the Eagles’ first possession of the day.
Josiah Harrouch had an interception for the Eagles, but Istrouma scored on a 25-yard pass after Live Oak turned the ball over on downs.
“We had some picks throughout, which is good,” Westmoreland said. “Our guys were dropping into their zones, getting where they needed to be, reading their keys, making breaks, driving on the ball, keeping things in front of them. We had a couple of blown coverages here or there, but nothing to the point where it was egregious, or we were highly upset with anything.”
Live Oak responded with a six-play drive, capped by a 2-yard TD pass from Pruitt to Rekiyah Jackson.
After Istrouma turned the ball over on downs, Fritter capped a seven-play possession with a 1-yard TD reception from Pruitt.
Istrouma later scored on a 15-yard pass.
Madison Prep scored on its first possession against the Eagles, and intercepted Pruitt to end Live Oak’s first drive.
The Chargers scored again before Whitehead caught a 17-yard TD pass from Pruitt on the next Live Oak drive.
Madison Prep had a pair of TD passes around a Pruitt interception. Both teams turned the ball over on downs before Pruitt connected with Jackson on another score to end the 20-minute session.
“I felt fine,” Westmoreland said of his offense’s effort on the day, noting the Eagles had five scores against Broadmoor. “It’s coming along nicely. I really am pleased with where the offense is with being able to move the ball, know the reads, know the progression, know when to sit, know to carry the routes. That’s a testament to our kids getting in there and working hard and learning and seeing what we’re doing and really getting after it in the mornings, and our coaches really getting them up to speed as quick as they have. It’s a total buy-in. It’s been really good so far.”
Meanwhile, Springfield gave up an opening-possession touchdown to Madison Prep before driving to the Chargers’ 4 and turning the ball over on downs.
The Chargers responded with a 40-yard TD pass on third down and got an interception to end the ensuing Springfield drive.
The teams then traded interceptions.
“We did struggle to put the ball in the end zone, especially in red zone situations,” Serpas said. “We did convert a couple. We did have some picks, but that was to be expected from the young guy. But I was really pleased with our effort and saw a lot of improvement on that side of the ball this week.”
The Bulldogs scored once against Broadmoor as Lipscomb hit Peyton Gibbens on a slant route while holding the Bucs out of the end zone.
“We moved the ball well offensively,” Serpas said. “Last week, we struggled to get first downs and make completions. I thought our receivers did a much better job this week of making catches, holding on to the ball – contested balls.”
Lipscomb hit Cayden Dykes on a fade route for a score against Istrouma.
“It’s very high competition for him early on, and so I think that it’s good reps,” Serpas said of Lipscomb. “I’m going to try to re-iterate that to him that please don’t let this be something that gets you down. Just let it be something that you can learn from and hopefully get better from.”
Trevor Sanchez, Maddox Fannally and Gibbens had interceptions for the Bulldogs on the day.
