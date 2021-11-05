Walker came into Thursday’s game at Class 5A No. 1 Zachary hoping to pull off an upset and possibly secure a playoff berth.
The Broncos had other ideas.
Zachary scored 35 unanswered points, sparking a 48-13 win over the Wildcats, wrapping up an undefeated run through District 4-5A play for the Broncos (10-0, 5-0).
“I know you look at the score in this game and almost every game we lost, the gap is not really as wide as the scoreboard,” Walker coach Chad Mahaffey said. “It’s amazing the couple of individual plays you can point to that will be different, but then you talk about the cumulative effects of, ‘OK, if it is tight, then maybe something negative happens on their end,’ and then you build off of that. I’ve been on the other side of it, and … until you get over that hump, you feel like you’re going uphill. Teams and kids are generally closer than sometimes what the score indicates. Again, we’re far away from where Zachary is as a program right now, but on a given night, kid for kid, in a lot of the games we played this year, I think those things could turn out differently with a few things going our way.”
Walker (3-6, 1-4) turned the ball over on downs at midfield to end its first drive, paving the way for Zachary’s first touchdown, a 7-yard run from Connor Wisham, helping the Broncos to a 7-0 lead.
The Wildcats were unable to score on their next drive, which led to a 13-yard touchdown run from Camren Stewart and a 13-0 lead early in the second quarter.
“Obviously it’s a tough challenge with Zachary and the kind of team they’ve got this year, but I felt like we had a nice opening drive that got a few first downs and moved the ball down there,” Mahaffey said. “To win a game like that, you’ve got to cash in when you get the momentum going, but we didn’t make it on a fourth down. Defensively, we really should have had a three and out. We had two guys on him (Zachary quarterback Eli Holstein) for a sack on third down, don’t make the play. The kid gets out of there, they drive down, make a score.”
The ensuing Walker drive ended in a 20-yard fumble return by CJ Johnson for a touchdown. Cam Walker carried on the two-point conversion, putting Zachary ahead 21-0.
“There’s always those plays in the game where opportunity presents itself, and you’ve got to take advantage of it, especially when you’re playing a really good team like that,” Mahaffey said. “They had a play earlier where I think they put one on the ground and it just kind of came right back to them. Stuff like that. Those are the opportunities where you’ve got to give yourself a chance to get a little momentum going.”
Walker turned the ball over on downs at its own 37, leading to a 15- yard TD run by Cam Walker and a 28-0 lead.
“They’ve got a good offense, so I figure we’ve got a good chance of getting two, three yards, keep the drive going, try and score, but it didn’t work out,” Mahaffey said. “We couldn’t take advantage of it.”
The Wildcats punted to end their next drive, but Zachary took over at the Walker 36. The drive culminated in a 1-yard touchdown run by Jhatori Sanders, pushing the lead to 35-0.
“They did a good job running the ball,” Mahaffey said. “They kind of pounded it out for us on one drive, for sure. I don’t think we had much of an answer for them kind of running it downhill on us. I thought we had some decent pass breakups at times. We had one where I thought we were in good shape and we kind of panicked and (got a) pass interference on a ball down the field that got them another first down. I didn’t think we had to do that, but it’s all a learning experience.”
Walker drove to the Zachary 27, but a sack moved the Wildcats back to the Bronco 36, setting up a touchdown pass from Warren Young Jr. to Ja’Cory Thomas with under a minute before halftime. The two-point conversion failed, leaving Zachary ahead 35-6 at halftime.
“Obviously we couldn’t get off to a start like that,” Mahaffey said. “I was glad we got that little drive there at the end of the first half to get some points on the board, but I don’t think we ever really stopped them. We had our chances, but as far as every drive, they pretty much converted or scored. We’ve just got to do a better job all around. I feel like there was good progress made this season, and we’ll have to continue to work to build, but I still think all the things were there. We’ve just got to find those differences in plays throughout a game and understand they can happen at any time, so you’ve always got to be ready.”
Zachary got the kickoff to start the second half and padded the lead as Holstein connected on a 14-yard touchdown pass to Kameran Senegal to push the lead to 41-6.
Walker’s first possession of the second half ended in a punt that set Zachary up at its own 42. The drive ended with a 14-yard touchdown run by Jaden Pabon, making the score 48-6 with under a minute to play in the third quarter.
The Wildcats put together a scoring drive that ended in Joe Buckley’s 20-yard touchdown run. Hayden Rea’s PAT capped the scoring with about seven minutes to play.
Mahaffey said the Wildcats have something to build on heading into the offseason.
“Really more than the record, I just look at the games and how they went,” he said. “I feel like other than this one, at halftime, all those games were within reach, and we just didn’t get it done, so that will be obviously a theme of how to finish and make sure we’re playing four quarters just understanding a bad play’s going to happen here or there. I feel like we made progress on not completely going in the tank, where last year I feel like a lot of heads hung when teams made good plays. This year, I think we responded a lot of times but just cumulatively didn’t withstand the storm of a few swings in some games, and that’s been the difference.”
