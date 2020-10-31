ZACHARY -- Denham Springs hung tough, but Zachary proved to be too much.
The Yellow Jackets kept it a one-score game well into the third quarter before giving up three touchdowns over the last 15 minutes of action en route to a 44-14 road loss to the Broncos in District 4-5A action Friday night.
After going into the halftime break trailing 22-7, Denham Springs came out of the locker room and marched down the field on a 12-play, 74-yard drive that ended with quarterback John McDaniel bursting through the end zone on a 1-yard sneak.
But Zachary scored on its next three drives — including a tackle-breaking 60-yard reception from Charles Robertson — to put the game out of reach for the Jackets.
The loss dropped Denham Springs to 0-5 on the season and 0-2 in league play. The Yellow Jackets will go for their first win next week against parish-rival Live Oak, which will be riding a 26-10 victory over Walker into the game.
After the game, DSHS coach Brett Beard praised his team’s effort but lamented some of the missed opportunities that cost them against the Broncos (4-0, 2-0), who have outscored their last three opponents 138-14.
“We talked all week about being physical, and I thought we did some good things being physical,” he said. “But when you have a chance to capitalize on plays, we have to capitalize on plays. A good thing would happen, and then we’d give it back, and that’s kind of been our mantra all year.
“We have got to start capitalizing. We have to finish drives and start fast.”
Zachary’s Connor Wisham gave the home team an early lead, powering through several tacklers and across the goalline from 4 yards out to cap off a 10-play, 64-yard opening drive.
Following a quick three-and-out from Denham Springs, the Broncos opened their bag of tricks and scored on a 67-yard flea flicker between receivers Prince Johnson and Kenson Tate. A 2-point conversion made it a 14-0 ballgame.
The teams punted over the next three series before a personal foul dropped Zachary back to its own 15-yard line. But the Broncos only needed one play to score, this time on an 85-yard connection between quarterback Eli Holstein and Tate that gave Zachary a 22-0 advantage.
The Jacket found life on their next possession, moving the ball down to the Zachary 2-yard line before facing a fourth down. But a snap sailed over the head of tailback Ray McKneely, who was dropped behind the line of scrimmage for a turnover on downs, one of several miscues for Denham Springs.
“Zachary is one of those teams where you have to finish drives and you can’t turn the ball over and you have to capitalize on momentum,” Beard said. “To beat a team like that, there’s a lot of things that you have to have happen. You’ve got to create for yourself.”
Denham Springs jumped on the scoreboard late in the second half thanks to sophomore Rylan Hiatt, who burst through the line and blocked a Zachary punt that was scooped up by teammate Ethan Foster, who scored from 20 yards out to make it a two-score game heading into the break.
The Jackets came out of the locker room with their best drive of the game — one that was aided by two personal fouls on the Broncos — before McDaniel’s score tightened the game to 22-14 with 5:53 remaining in the third quarter.
But Zachary scored twice on the ground and once through the air on the next three drives to put the Jackets away for good.
Despite finishing with more first downs than the Broncos (13-11), Denham Springs was outgained 434-214 and gave up 328 yards through the air.
McKneely led all ball carriers with 129 yards on 20 carries (6.4 per rush), while McDaniel finished 12-for-19 for 94 passing yards.
Speaking to his team after the game, Beard stressed the importance of winning the next three games if the Jackets are to find a spot in the playoffs.
“There was definitely growth there,” Beard said. “We’re gonna go back and watch the film and get it cleaned up and focus on the growth on this program, because there’s a lot that’s got to be grown here.”
“We start over tomorrow morning. We have a three game season, and there’s no way around it. You have three games or nothing.”
ZACHARY 44, DENHAM SPRINGS 14
DSHS 0 7 7 0 -- 14
ZHS 14 8 8 14 -- 44
ZHS - Connor Wisham 4-yard run (2-point conversion no good)
ZHS - Prince Johnson 67-yard pass to Kenson Tate (2-point conversion good)
ZHS - Eli Holstein 85-yard pass to Tate (2-point conversion good)
DSHS - Ethan Foster 20-yard punt block return (Caleb LeBlanc kick)
DSHS - John McDaniel 1-yard run (LeBlanc kick)
ZHS - Rodrick Duhe 1-yard run (2-point conversion good)
ZHS - Holstein 60-yard pass to Charles Robertson (2-point conversion no good)
ZHS - Holstein 2-yard pass to Tate (2-point conversion good)
DSHS ZHS
First Downs 13 11
Rushes-Yards 40-120 25-106
Passing Yards 94 328
C-A-I 12-19-0 12-21-0
Punts-Avg. 5-34 3-33
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 3-11 9-71
