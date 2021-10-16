For the second straight week, Denham Springs High turned in a solid first half.
And for the second straight week, the opponent pulled away in the second half.
Zachary’s Connor Wisham scored three touchdowns in the second half, sparking the Class 5A No. 2 Broncos to a 35-3 win over the Yellow Jackets on Friday at Yellow Jacket Stadium.
“I’ll be honest with you,” DSHS coach Brett Beard said. “The big challenge this week was you can’t lose if you learn to play for 48 minutes giving us everything you’ve got. I said let’s just start there. Yeah, everybody’s going to look at the scoreboard, and I get it too, and I want to win the game as much as anybody, but right now where we are with our program, we’ve got to learn how to play for 48 minutes, and right now, learning to give everything you’ve got for 48 minutes is a big deal, and honestly, I thought they did that (Friday) night. Our kids played, gave us everything they could. They got after it. They weathered some tough moments. They made some plays when plays needed to be made. You got a fourth down stop there late that you could tell made their sidelines unhappy, so there are some little victories within as we continue to learn how to play the game the right way. I really couldn’t be more proud of the way we competed.
“Our guys grew up (Friday) night,” Beard continued. “I really walked off that field … I think they had a different feel. I think we as coaches have a different feel, and we’re in a good spot to continue going and going forward.”
Zachary moved to 7-0 and 2-0 in District 4-5A, while DSHS dropped to 3-3 and 0-2.
Noah Hood’s 38-yard field goal in the first quarter accounted for Denham Springs’ only points of the game.
Zachary led 14-3 at halftime as Denham’s Jed Cambre and Elijah Butler recovered fumbles in the first half.
“It frustrating,” Beard said. “It’s frustrating on all of us because we get the momentum swings and we can’t do anything with them. We’re just making some little mistakes. We’ve got one, two, three guys making every play making a little mistake. There’s a couple of times they’ll do it right, and then a couple of times we’ll have a bust. I think they’re beginning to really see and believe that when they do their job and they get it done, how good we could be. It doesn’t matter who’s behind center. It doesn’t matter what we do, what we call. They’re beginning to see it on film that we’re just a little mistake here where our hat’s not in the right place here, our footwork, we’re a little slow with the pull, or our running backs are getting out in front of the pulls … It’s just little details that they’re beginning to see, and I think when kids begin to see that, you’ve got a chance to really grow.”
A blocked punt led to Eli Holstein’s 8-yard touchdown run for Zachary’s first score, and Charles Robertson caught a 9-yard TD pass from Holstein to make the score 14-3.
Wisham returned the second half kickoff for a touchdown and added two more TD runs in the third quarter.
“It’s hard to get a grip on,” Beard said. “I don’t necessarily chalk it up to a tale of two halves. Ultimately, really both games, we’re not capitalizing on some momentum swings. We’re not capitalizing on some good field position. We’re not finishing drives. We’re just not capitalizing in moments that can be some pretty good haymakers thrown.”
Micah Harrison had 14 carries for 46 yards, Cam Kelly added 36 yards on 19 carries and Ray McKneely had 16 yards on 12 carries as the Yellow Jackets had 99 yards of total offense for the second straight week.
“We’re looking for an identity,” Beard said of the DSHS offense. “We’re trying to find what we can do, and what we can do well. We’re struggling throwing the football right now, so we’re pretty one dimensional, which makes it easy on everybody else. We’ve got to get back to being two dimensional, and we’ve got to get physical. We’re looking for an identity right now and looking at what we have success with and trying to grow a few different formations that we like and trying to make some tweaks to a few of those formations to give our kids a better chance to play.”
