The momentum the Live Oak football program built in its two-game win streak came to a quick halt Friday night.
Zachary’s Connor Wisham turned in a five-touchdown effort, sparking the Broncos to a 45-0 win over the Eagles in the District 4-5A opener for both teams at Zachary.
"They're the No. 3-ranked team in the sports writers poll for a reason," Live Oak coach Blane Westmoreland said. "This arguably, in my opinion, is probably one of the top two public 5A schools in the state. Their speed kind of got us at times."
Wisham got the scoring started on a 47-yard TD run and added TD rushes of two and five yards, giving the Broncos (3-0, 1-0) a 21-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The game was delayed almost three hours because of weather.
"With the weather delay, that's a bit of adversity that we're not used to," Westmoreland said. "Adversity's going to strike and we've got to do a better job as coaches of getting our guys ready and able to handle it."
A 73-yard touchdown run by Wisham extended the lead to 28-0 at halftime.
Wisham, who finished with had a two-yard TD run in the third quarter for a 35-0 lead.
ZHS quarterback Eli Holstein had a two-yard touchdown run and Logan Fletcher kicked a 29-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to cap the scoring.
The Eagles missed a field goal attempt and were stopped on fourth-and-goal on another drive.
"We've just got to do a better job of finishing things," Westmoreland said. "Getting in the red zone ... and not coming away with points is a backbreaker. You can't do that against anybody you play, let alone when you're playing the No. 3-ranked team. So for us, it's almost going back to what it was a little bit before. We've got to be able to finish, and we've got to be able to handle adversity."
Live Oak quarterback Brock Magee went 9-for-17 for 24 yards passing with CJ Davis catching five passes for 26 yards. Live Oak (2-2, 0-1) rushed for 35 yards with Bentz Borne leading with eight carries for 24 yards.
"Their guys, they flew to the ball," Westmoreland said. "Their team speed is extremely good, and we missed some opportunities. Backs slipped down a couple of times on some pretty open plays. Wide receivers dropped a few balls again, and we're just not built to handle that. When you have an open hole, we've got to hit it and do what we can, and we felt like there were a number times where the backs slipped in the backfield or slipped at the line of scrimmage, and you're going 'you're kidding me.'
"We're going to experience some growing pains with all these young bucks, but that's not an excuse, and we've got to do a better job and get these guys ready to go."
