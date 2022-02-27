Franklinton rallied for two runs in the fourth inning to snap a 2-2 tie and score a 4-2 win over French Settlement on Saturday.
Will McMorris’ single scored Edward Allison in the first inning, and Franklinton rallied for a run in the bottom of the inning.
Jaedon Kinler’s double scored Trevor McMorris in the second, and Franklinton tied the game in the bottom of the inning.
Franklinton scored the winning runs on two singles and two walks in the fourth.
Kinler went 2-for-4 with an RBI to lead FSHS, which had six hits.
Mason Hill gave up six hits, two runs, no walks and struck out two in three innings, while Trevor McMorris gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and struck out one in two innings.
HANNAN 14, FRENCH SETTLEMENT 0
Hannan’s Cole Matherne and Matthew Verges combined on a one-hitter, and Hannan put the game away with an eight-run fifth inning.
Devin Mayes had the lone hit for FSHS.
Sy Berthelot, Chance Langston, Beau Wilson and Noah Parrish combined to give up seven hits, 14 runs and eight walks while striking out five in five innings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.