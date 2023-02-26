The French Settlement softball team split a pair of games over the weekend, getting an 11-1 win over St. James and dropping a 4-3 decision to St. John of Plaquemine.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 11, ST. JAMES 1
The French Settlement softball team split a pair of games over the weekend, getting an 11-1 win over St. James and dropping a 4-3 decision to St. John of Plaquemine.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 11, ST. JAMES 1
The Lady Lions used a seven-run second inning, while Emma Petite and Malloy Miles combined on a four-hitter to key the win.
FSHS got five hits, including a two-run double from Miles, along with three walks and an error, to fuel the big inning.
St. James got its run in the third, and FSHS put the game away with a four-run fifth, highlighted by Stella Allison’s two-run triple to end it.
Ava Acosta went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs, Miles was 1-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs, Allison was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run and Brooke Karpinski was 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI as FSHS had 10 hits.
ST. JOHN 4, FRENCH SETTLEMENT 3
St. John rallied for three runs in the bottom of the fifth on an error, a hit batter, a run-scoring grounder and two singles.
St. John scored a run in the third before FSHS picked up three runs in the top of the fourth as Brooke Dupuy and Ramsie McMorris had consecutive one-out singles, leading to Addison McMorris’ two-run double.
Karpinski had a run-scoring double, putting FSHS ahead 3-1.
Addison McMorris went 1-for-3 with a run and two RBIs, and Karpinski was 1-for-3 with an RBI as the Lady Lions had seven hits.
Miles gave up six hits, four runs, a walk and struck out eight in six innings to get the loss.
