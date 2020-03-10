LAKE CHARLES – Extenuating circumstances are meant to challenge people.
Sometimes those same challenges bring out the best in people.
If you’ve followed the Doyle girls basketball team at any point over the past season, it’s fitting the season culminated as it did Saturday in Burton Coliseum.
Yeah, it was about #unfinishedbusiness, but it was a little more than that, too.
It was one more time for Doyle to show those in attendance what being a team is all about, but this time, the Lady Tigers did it while playing for a state championship.
The tone for the game was set early, with Presleigh Scott, Doyle’s leading scorer, picking up her second foul just 6:31 into the game, sending her to the bench.
That could have been a problem, but it wasn’t thanks to Elise Jones, who scored the team’s first nine points on her way to earning Outstanding Player honors.
Jones wasn’t by herself as Madison Duhon, who finished with eight points and 10 rebounds, hit a 3-pointer which left Doyle trailing 13-12 at the end of the first quarter.
Scott did her part as well, entering the game with 4:10 in the second quarter after Red River whittled a five-point Doyle lead to 23-20, and the move immediately paid off as she helped Doyle extend the lead to 33-23 before the Lady Bulldogs cut the lead to 35-31 at halftime.
Scott scored eight of her 10 points in the second quarter.
Simply put, the Lady Tigers never let things get out of hand, when they surely could have, and all six players the team used in the championship game had a hand in that.
Kourtlyn Lacey scored all five of her points on a 3-pointer and a basket that came after the Lady Bulldogs cut Doyle's lead to 37-33.
Red River eventually grabbed a 50-49 lead going into the fourth quarter, but the Lady Tigers weathered that storm and more when Scott fouled out with 5:55 remaining after Claire Glascock hit a 3-pointer that put Doyle ahead 56-54.
Glascock scored five points and Meghan Watson and Elise Jones two each in helping the Lady Tigers extend the lead to 69-58 with 2:03 to go as Doyle got double-digit scoring from four players in the championship game, following a familiar trend to its season.
Jones finished with 26 points and 11 rebounds, while Watson and Glascock each had 12 in a situation Red River coach Jamie Antilley summed up concisely.
“She (Scott) is a good player, but Doyle, they have more than just one player,” she said. “They really do. You think you’ve got one of their giants taken down and another one steps up.”
Doyle held off one final charge by Red River, which cut the lead to 69-66 on Morgyn Payne’s inside basket with roughly 40 seconds left. That enabled the Lady Tigers to go 4-for-8 from the free-throw line the rest of the way to ice the win.
Maybe lost in the shuffle is the fact Lacey and Watson finished with four fouls, which Watson summed up this way:
“I think just being smart was the thing that got us through everything,” Watson said. “Even though a lot of us had four fouls, but at the end, we were very smart on not getting that fifth.”
As the Lady Tigers wrapped up their postgame media duties, there was a plenty of reflection, with Jones acknowledging the accomplishments of a team and a senior class which won a Livingston Parish championship, a District 10-2A championship and a state championship this season.
“I don’t know how that’s going to top my senior year, but I’m just so happy for them that they got to experience this in their senior year because not most seniors get to do all of that and just have an amazing senior year like they did,” Jones said.
Jones, a junior, attended the postgame interview session with Glascock and Watson, a pair of seniors, but it was interesting to watch the dynamic unfold. Glascock and Watson were understandably emotional having just played their final high school game while accomplishing the ultimate team goal of winning a state title.
“Like you said, a team,” an emotional Watson said. “These girls will be my sisters for the rest of my life. We’ve been playing together since we were, some of us, six years old, and this is a long time coming. (Former Doyle) Coach (Jennifer) Goodwin can tell you that. Our moms were here and everything, and we worked so hard, overcame so many things. I’m so blessed to have these girls as my teammates, so blessed. I can’t even put it into words. That’s the thing that hit us is how much a team we are. Nobody’s selfish. Nobody’s looking for a big title or anything. It’s just us going to do what we want to do, and that’s how we’ve been doing it all year.”
Jones echoed those sentiments while giving the team’s senior class its deserved credit for the team’s season.
“We are definitely going to have a big hole in our hearts when our seniors leave, and it’s just not going to be the same,” Jones said. “We’ve been playing together since fourth grade, so of course, the style of basketball we play might be just a little different. Post player, Meghan, she was one of the best post players we’ve had at Doyle in my opinion. Claire, one of the best dang three (point) shooters I’ve ever seen in my life, and Duhon is just an absolute (player) on the court. It’s just been a blessing to play with them for the past eight years, and it’s going to be hard for anyone to fill their shoes. We’re going to love and miss our seniors very much.”
At the same time, Jones, who admittedly isn’t the most comfortable with the spotlight, handled herself in the interview room the same way she did on the court in the championship game -- with the poise and composure of a veteran player.
Coaches are always looking for leaders, and maybe because of the way Doyle played team ball this season, Jones was able to grab that role in the biggest game of the year. Scott is also back in the fold for a team that will have to replace three key players next season, but the foundation for the future may have already been laid.
There’s only one way to find out. Stay tuned for next season.
