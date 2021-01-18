My 16-year-old son, Adam, put something into perspective -- the Saints have only had one starter at quarterback during his lifetime -- Drew Brees.
Think about that for a second, then think back to what the Saints were before Drew Brees and Sean Payton got to New Orleans.
After Hurricane Katrina, Tom Benson was talking about moving to team to San Antonio.
It would have been easy for Brees and Payton to go somewhere else and find success, but they chose New Orleans, and New Orleans embraced them.
If you think about it, maybe Brees and New Orleans needed each other.
The Chargers essentially gave up on Brees because there was doubt about how he'd recover from a serious shoulder injury. We know how that turned out, and the Saints are a better franchise because of it.
New Orleans recovered from Hurricane Katrina as well, and the Saints, with Brees at quarterback, were a big part of that, starting with Saints-Falcons on a Monday night and a blocked punt by Steve Gleason.
It's a moment any Saints fan won't ever forget, and it was a turning point for a city and franchise that went on to win its first and only Super Bowl.
At the time, Adam was five years old and thought the Saints went to the Super Bowl every year, so we sat down and had a history lesson.
Over the past few seasons, Saints fans may have felt the team was destined to win another Super Bowl, but maybe the whole point is that winning a Super Bowl isn't easy. To get cliche', that's why they play the games.
It's also easy for people to blame Brees for the team's recent playoff losses.
Is Brees 25 years old? No. Is he the same quarterback he was five or even 10 years ago? No. But he is a competitor, and competitors will always compete, no matter the odds against them.
Think about this -- if you're my age or anywhere close to Brees' age -- 42 -- do you think you could play at an NFL-caliber level, much less do it with broken ribs, as Brees did at one point this season?
Be honest in answering that question.
I'm not a 'fan' of any team, but I've followed the Saints my entire life, and Brees' tenure has easily produced the franchise's most wins.
Growing up, there were times in the Saints' history when we didn't watch games, either because they were blacked out or because we knew the team was going to lose no matter who they played. All we really wanted to know was a final score to see how much the Saints lost by.
That changed once Brees and Payton arrived and the wins started coming, Saints games turned into must-see viewing for football fans.
If Sunday's game was Brees' farewell in the NFL, it's been a hell of a run. Saints fans shouldn't forget where the franchise was before he got here.
