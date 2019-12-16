HOLDEN – If you think it doesn’t matter, just look at the photos of the Doyle girls basketball team receiving the championship trophy Saturday after the conclusion of their game with Denham Springs High.
The look on Doyle senior Meghan Watson’s face while she’s being handed the trophy says it all – there’s a journey to get to the championship game, but winning it is another thing entirely.
It’s a memory that will last a lifetime, and it something that will bond the members of the championship teams forever.
The Walker boys have turned the parish tournament into a business trip of sorts in winning the past five titles, and their trophy celebration was much more subdued than the Lady Tigers’, and there’s nothing wrong with that.
For the Lady Tigers, however, waited 22 years in between their last parish championship, and it showed in how they celebrated.
To put this in perspective, Watson’s mother, Terri Wheat Watson, and junior Elise Jones’ mother, Miranda Novak Jones, were both members of the last Doyle girls team to win the parish championship, which was coached by Jennifer Goodwin.
Terri Watson posted a photo on Facebook of current Doyle girls coach Sam White, Goodwin, herself and Meghan Watson, who is holding the championship trophy. It may not seem like much, but when you think about it, it is.
Last week’s tournament was the 35th edition, and there's no doubt been a lot of memories made in that time. What Terri Wheat’s photo shows is that the Livingston Parish Tournament is something special.
It’s more than just basketball. It’s about having pride in your school and in the communities in Livingston Parish, and it’s something that spans generations.
All you had to do was look around the Holden gym on Championship Saturday to see it – the gym was packed – and there were folks in attendance representing every school and community in the parish, regardless of whether their team was playing. That’s just the kind of thing that sets Livingston Parish apart.
For the most part, Championship Saturday delivered when it came to the action on the court, too.
No one will soon forget Andrew Yuratich’s basket at the buzzer to lift Doyle to a 54-52 overtime win over Live Oak in the boys’ third-place game.
Walker’s Jalen Cook, who’s headed to play for LSU, didn’t do badly either in his tournament swan song, putting on a show in a season-high 40-point performance in the Wildcats’ 80-55 win over Denham Springs in the championship game.
Maybe the game of the tournament, however, came in the girls’ championship, where Presleigh Scott’s free throws with 2.8 second left sealed the Lady Tigers’ 59-56 win over Denham Springs.
Yeah, it was intense, from the first whistle to the final buzzer, but that's the way it’s supposed to be.
The biggest lead either team held was six points – 10-4 by Denham Springs on Maddie Howell’s 3-pointer midway through the first quarter. If you weren’t there, shame on you, but that gives some perspective on how close this game was.
The term ‘instant classic’ gets thrown around sometimes, but that’s exactly what this game was, and it provided some of those moments that these players will carry with them for a lifetime. Good or bad, the hope is that what these athletes carry the lessons they learn while playing the game with them as they navigate the journey that is life.
Those moments will also serve as building blocks for White and DSHS coach Blake Zito as they navigate whatever the rest of the season has in store for them.
As this version of the tournament wraps up, there’s just one question – are you ready for next year?
There are more memories waiting to be made. It’s just a matter of making them happen. And we all know they will.
(1) comment
Thank you for those insightful words. This game and these memories will last a lifetime for our Lady Tigers. So proud of everyone of them!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.