Another softball season has come and gone, and a few things stayed the same.
Like clockwork, Livingston Parish had teams make it to Frasch Park, and like clockwork, Holden came away with a Class B state title.
That’s five state titles in a row for the Lady Rockets, which is quite an accomplishment.
At the same time, it’s an accomplishment just to get to the state tournament, and the seasons Walker and Doyle put together can’t be understated.
That being said, and with the dust still settling on the just completed season, what’s next for the teams that made this year’s tournament?
For Holden, first-year coach Raven Andrews may have said it best after the Lady Rockets’ 10-4 win over Anacoco in the title game, stating ‘tradition never graduates.’
In Holden’s case, no one will be graduating from the 2022 state championship team.
That means a crop of eight current juniors, led by Taylor Douglas, Maddie McDonald, title game Most Outstanding Player Gracie Duffy, Kacey Breithaupt and Kamrynn Ouber, will get a chance to defend their title next season. And don’t forget, Emma Wilson injured her knee during the playoffs and is expected to return as well.
The semifinals and finals weren’t exactly a cakewalk for the Lady Rockets this time around, but it’s the state tournament, and it’s not supposed to be easy.
The Lady Rockets, however, didn’t flinch in rallying for wins of Florien and Anacoco, and part of the reason they were able to do so is because they’ve been there and done that.
That’s invaluable experience, and maybe the biggest bonus for the Lady Rockets is Andrews now has a trip to the state tournament under her belt.
The state tournament has a way of mesmerizing folks who have never been there before, and there’s no doubt it’s the same for coaches, but it’s an experience Andrews can now use to her advantage with her team.
Meanwhile, Walker was consistent in its run to the state tournament, relying on steady pitching, clutch hitting (along with a little power) and sound defense while riding a 23-game win streak to Sulphur.
In its third meeting of the season against St. Amant in the Class 5A semifinals, the pitching from Lainee Bailey and Ryann Shexnayder was still sound, but the other pieces of the puzzle didn’t come together for the Lady Cats in a 6-0 loss to the Lady Gators.
Walker made some uncharacteristic errors in the game, and in a low-scoring game at the state tournament, they were magnified.
That doesn’t take away from the accomplishments of a senior class featuring Bailee, Shexnayder, Gyvan Hammons, Alayna Daigrepont, Madelyn Bourgoyne and Kara Jones, who helped lay the foundation for the Walker softball program over the past four years.
The challenge for the Lady Cats after losing so much leadership is to keep the momentum going, and it’s one next year’s team will no doubt meet head on. Much like this year’s senior class did as freshmen, they got a taste of the state tournament, and there’s no doubt they’d like to get back.
Every game a team plays can be used as a learning experience, and in Doyle’s case, that’s exactly what the 11-0 loss to Many in the semifinals should serve as.
It’s easy to forget the Lady Tigers had just one senior this season in first baseman Kay Kay Savant, and that’s simply because players on the team have been playing together for so long.
Doyle seemed to be finding a groove during the postseason, notching a huge win over Rosepine to punch a ticket to the state tournament.
That game was played at Johnny Sartwell Park, and that’s where the difference came in for the Lady Tigers.
It’s been said before, but there’s nothing like playing at Frasch Park during the state tournament. The environment is different – the noise, the crowd, everything – and for those not accustomed to it, it can be overwhelming to say the least.
The other part of the equation comes from the fact the Lady Tigers relied on a sophomore in Ava Roussel and an eighth-grader in Bella Collins in the circle. The duo improved as the season progressed with Collins turning in a solid effort against Rosepine.
That didn’t materialize in the semifinal loss to Many with Tia Holmes throwing a perfect game while Doyle pitchers combined to walk 10.
After the game, Lady Tigers coach Amanda Decell chalked the performance up to nerves while performing on the big stage. At the same time, she expects her team to learn from the experience and make a return trip to Sulphur, next time with a better result.
All three of the parish’s participants in this year’s state tournament made their schools and their communities proud, and it gives each program something to build on.
How will each team fare next season? Who knows?
We’ll find out soon enough. Believe it or not, the clock is already ticking on the start of a new that will be here before we know it.
