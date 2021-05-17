SULPHUR – There’s a lot to be said about silence.
Without saying a word, it speaks volumes.
Anyone with within earshot of the Walker and Doyle dugouts at the conclusion of their final games in Sulphur heard it.
In both cases, it was the end of something special.
Let’s face it. Teams don’t get to the state tournament by accident. There has to be a combination of factors that gets a team to Sulphur, and the roads to getting there were decidedly different for both teams, and that’s not even taking this season into account.
For Doyle, the goal was simple – state title or bust.
In 2019, the Tigers felt the sting of losing in the championship game to Kinder with a core group of sophomores forming the nucleus of the team.
That loss served as a springboard for the team last season as it started 8-0 before COVID-19 halted the spring sports season and left everyone wondering what might have been.
It was a missed opportunity for the Tigers, but it was also more motivation heading into this season, and they responded, especially when the playoffs rolled around.
How many teams can say they started their playoff runs with consecutive perfect games?
Doyle did it, with Andrew Yuratich, Logan Turner and Braden McLin combining for one in an 8-0 win over Oakdale in the first round, and Yuratich striking out 17 in a 6-0 win over Pine to open the regional series.
The biggest hurdle may have come from Kinder, which Doyle swept while getting 12 hits combined in the series. The key for the Tigers was putting the ball in play and taking advantage of miscues to score.
The formula changed in the semifinal win over Loreauville, which snapped a 50-inning scoreless streak for the Tigers, who got a three-run double from Tyson Stewart and a three-run home run from Abedn Kennedy in an 11-1 win.
That big hit didn’t materialize in a 1-0 loss to Rosepine in the championship game, but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t a fantastic game.
Yuratich started his second straight game in the state tournament and took a no-hitter into the fifth inning before Rosepine used two hits – a double and a single – to lead off the sixth inning, resulting in the game’s only run.
Meanwhile, Walker’s road to the state tournament also began a few years ago but under decidedly different circumstances, with the team’s core group of seniors this season taking its share of lumps during summer ball as sophomores as the Wildcats made the playoffs in 2019 as the No. 29 seed after going 11-21 before losing to Zachary in the first round.
The Wildcats started last season 12-3 before the COVID-19 shutdown but carried things over into summer ball, notching 13 wins in 34 games against top-tier competition.
There’s no doubt that helped this season, with Walker earning the No. 6 seed in the Class 5A playoffs while opening the postseason with a 5-0 win over Destrehan. Walker dropped the first of its series with West Ouachita but came back to take two games before sweeping New Iberia in two games to make the state tournament.
For Walker, the playoff run was about finding a way to win. Against Destrehan, it was a five-run fifth inning in a 5-0 win.
Walker also relied on solid pitching from several players, with Grant Edwards and Caleb Webb anchoring the staff, but in the series-clinching win over New Iberia the pair did damage at the plate, with Edwards getting a two-run triple and Webb a three-run home run in a 10-1 win.
Webb got the starting nod in the semifinal game against West Monroe and threw a complete game in a 3-1 loss as all the scoring took place in the first inning.
Walker had a final chance to put a rally together in the seventh inning against West Monroe after Spencer Murray got a one-out double, but an over-the-shoulder catch by right fielder Kade Pittard gave the Rebels the second out before ending it.
Does that mean the Wildcats didn’t play their tails off? No. Sometimes it just goes back to adage of ‘That’s baseball.’ In this case, that may be the best way to describe the last games of the season for Doyle and Walker.
In Doyle’s case, LSU signee Ethan Frey struck out 12, including some of the Tigers’ top hitters in potential scoring situations.
The bottom line is the final two games of both of the final games Doyle and Walker played in this season was some of the best baseball of the season, and that’s the way it should be at the state tournament.
That likely doesn’t make either team feel any better about the outcome of their respective games, especially for seniors on both teams.
One of the most memorable images of the tournament was of Doyle’s Kody Mitchell standing near third base watching the celebration across the field near the Rospine dugout at the conclusion of the Class 2A championship game.
It was a reminder that these teams, in these incarnations, will never take the field together again, but what these athletes do have is memories from the state tournament that won’t soon fade.
It’s going to sting for a while, but coaches for both teams noted the roles their senior classes played in laying the groundwork for future teams.
"This was a great group of kids," Doyle coach Tim Beatty said. "We knew they were going to be a special bunch when they first came into the program. I preach 'hey man, good things happen to good people.' That's my big motto. We've done it the right way. They've done it the right way. It's a shame that ended (Friday), but hey, if it's got to end sometime, it might as well be (Friday) if it's going to end. We hate for it to happen, but I'm super proud of them, that's all I can say. First-class group of kids. First-class group of parents. We've got a principal (Lance Dawsey) that's been our support. We needed two runs. We needed two runs to make it happen. Moving forward, you're going to see a lot of new faces this year because these guys have been a staple for our team the last four years."
"I think it's set a new standard," Walker coach Randy Sandifer said. "I think the last two or three weeks have kind of shown the players and coaches what we're capable of, what we should start expecting in the future. I think Monday in freshman tryouts (we know) the type players we're going to be looking for in the future because I think we have a better understanding now of exactly what it takes to get here and the level of play you're going to have to play with to advance even to the second game when you get here."
