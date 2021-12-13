Welcome back Livingston Parish Basketball Tournament, we really missed you!
It’s hard to believe just over a year ago, there was no Livingston Parish Basketball Tournament. Instead, most parish teams scheduled regular season games with each other to fill the void.
There were some good games that week, but let’s be honest, there’s really nothing like the parish tournament, something that was reinforced last week.
Of course, COVID-19 is to blame for the tournament being cancelled last year, and that’s really something that’s out of any one person’s control. French Settlement was supposed to host last year’s tournament, and fortunately, FSHS didn’t lose its spot in the tournament rotation and hosted this year’s event.
Just before the seeding meeting began a couple of weeks ago, French Settlement principal John Chewning reminded coaches and administrators in attendance that in order to properly host the parish tournament, it takes a year to prepare, and with the uncertainty the COVID brought to the table at the time, there were too many obstacles to overcome.
Anyone who has ever attended a parish tournament knows that folks don’t just stay to watch ‘their’ team play. They stay to watch other teams in the parish play as well. For a lot of people, it’s the only time they get to see all of the parish teams during the season, and they rightly take advantage of it.
That’s an aspect that was taken into consideration when it came to last season’s cancellation.
“At the time, they were making us clear out gyms between games and having four games a night all week, having to clear out, clean, disinfect and all that stuff we were having to do with gyms, limited capacity and having to sell tickets, we were like, ‘Look, it’s not going to be the Livingston Parish Tournament. It’s not going to be what we want it to be. It’s not going to be what anybody wants it to be,” so I think we just kind of decided to not do it last year,” French Settlement coach Jake Bourgeois said. “With officials costs, we probably would have lost money, and it was just tough financially for us to be able to host it.”
But French Settlement brought the tournament back, and in a big way.
Of course, the crowds for the early games are a bit more thin than others mostly because of the 3 p.m. start time for games to open the tournament from Tuesday through Friday.
Even that didn’t deter some people, as Rose Balfantz was in a seat in the bleachers just behind the scorer’s table each day of the tournament, and she stayed for the duration every day.
A lot of folks don’t realize what it takes to host tournament, much less the parish tournament. There are long hours every day put in by every person involved.
It’s a week that people spend away from their families, but during the week, those who are a part of the tournament -- no matter how big or small a role they play in it -- become like a family. Every person involved is there for the same purpose – to make a memorable experience for all involved, especially the players.
That’s another aspect of the tournament that was sorely missed last season, and it was certainly great to have back.
When covering tournament games, there’s a tendency to focus just on what’s happening on the court and miss what’s happening outside of that.
Maybe that’s what happened early on in the tournament, but during the Live Oak-French Settlement boys semifinal, that changed.
During that game, which was a barn-burner, the realization of what was missed out on last season, really came into focus. There was a buzz during that game that didn’t go away, and the gym wasn’t completely full.
The game itself may be the most memorable of the tournament, with Patrick Johnson, who scored five points in the contest, getting a putback with two seconds left to give Live Oak a 54-53 win and a trip to the championship game.
Watching Johnson go around the court hugging anyone he could find after the Eagles came out of the locker room was something fueled by pure emotion, and it was difficult to not crack a smile while seeing it unfold. It’s what high school athletics are all about.
After the game, Live Oak coach Tiras Magee, who was participating in his first Livingston Parish Tournament as a head coach, admitted it was tough not to get too caught up in the atmosphere.
“I’ll tell you I was a bit nervous being my first time here,” Magee said. “The atmosphere was big, but I tried to stay calm because I didn’t want to get too big for my players as well. But man, it was an awesome atmosphere. Awesome.”
“I always talk to my friends in Baton Rouge, and I tell them, ‘Hey, we’ve got some good basketball in Livingston Parish too’, and it shows with this tournament,” Magee continued. “You want to stay here. You want to watch. Even the girls games. I normally don’t watch the girls games, but man, all the girls games are exciting. They’re playing hard. They’re fighting, and it’s just great. I’m glad to be a part of Livingston Parish. I’m glad to be the head coach at Live Oak.”
The Denham Springs and Walker boys put on a show the following night, with Denham Springs missing a pair of shots, including one at the buzzer, in a 48-46 loss that sent the Wildcats into the championship game.
Denham Springs and Walker will meet again in District 4-5A play, so maybe that’s just a taste of something to look forward to later this season.
Of course, Walker’s teams swept the team championships, with the Wildcats notching their sixth straight parish title. Meanwhile, Walker’s girls look to be hitting on all cylinders right now.
The atmosphere for the championship games was fantastic. The bleachers were full, and during the boys title game, of course the student sections got involved chanting at each other from either side of Gerald C. Keller Gym.
There are some atmospheres that can’t be re-created and can’t accurately be described to do them justice. That’s exactly what happens on Championship Saturday during this tournament. For those who have never attended, please reconsider. You won’t be disappointed.
There are lot of young teams in the parish, and maybe the parish tournament is where their seasons will start to really take on a new focus.
We’ll find out as the season progresses, but the biggest thing is that the parish tournament took place this season. We couldn’t say that last year, and anyone who had a hand in bringing it back should be proud of that accomplishment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.