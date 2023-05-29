The significance of being selected the All-Parish Coach of the Year for the second straight season wasn’t lost on Albany’s Stacy Darouse.
“Being from this parish and knowing the tradition that this parish holds, to be able to say back-to-back years that my coaches, my friends, recognized the hard work that myself and my other coaches and team does is incredibly humbling and a great honor, and I couldn’t be more grateful for that,” the former Albany player said.
Things were a little different for the Lady Hornets this season, but the team wound up in the same place, advancing to the state tournament for the second straight season.
Last year, it was with a team featuring no seniors, but this past season, Albany’s roster featured six of them, which Darouse said created some added pressure for her and the team.
“Last year was no expectations, and I felt like this year was all about expectations,” Darouse said. “Amazingly, the kids just did a wonderful job of understanding what that meant, and they worked hard. They watched more film this year individually and as a team than they did last year. That comes with maturity and experience. I told you this when we were in the Top 28 – with expectations comes harder work, and I knew that the girls were going to do their end of the work, and I needed to do my end, so from Nov. 12 to the first weekend in March, with the exception of Christmas, I worked every Saturday. I worked six days a week, numerous hours to make sure the girls were as prepared as they could be and that I didn’t leave anything untold. I knew they were going to give me everything they’ve got, so I felt like the only thing I could do is give them everything I had.”
It paid off as the Lady Hornets finished the season 31-3, rattling off 20 straight victories to open the season.
Albany’s first loss came to Amite 49-48, while Ponchatoula scored a 79-67 win – both road games for the Lady Hornets – with Wossman defeating Albany 63-43 in the Division II non-select championship game.
Parkway defeated Ponchatoula 80-57 for the Division I non-select title, while Rosepine got a 69-61 win over Amite in the Division III non-select championship game. Darouse put the season into perspective when looking at the team’s overall record.
“I just remember the losses,” she said with a laugh. “Of course, I remember the wins too, but I tell people all the time, I can’t tell you how many fans have said, ‘Man, ya’ll had a great run. We’re just so proud of ya’ll.’ What most people don’t know is the people we lost to played for a state championship right before us and right after us, and the team that beat us won the state championship. We lost to three great teams, but we also beat a bunch of great teams too.”
Darouse the turning point for the team came in its 47-41 win over Walker in the Livingston Parish Tournament championship game.
“I think up to that point, the girls knew they could be good, but winning the parish championship was a big deal – something that we had not done since I had been the coach at the high school,” Darouse said. “The lightbulb went on in terms of ‘Hey, not only could we be pretty good – we are pretty good.’ We went on an incredible win streak, and when we went all the way to New Year’s and had not lost yet, the comparisons started to creep up to when I was a senior (at Albany) and went undefeated. Golly, as if we didn’t have enough pressure on us already, and when we lost to Amite on the road, the girls were just so upset about it. Not only did they lose a district game, but they truly, genuinely thought we could go undefeated. I thought in a loss the fact that was their mindset made me realize we were in a really good spot actually because they actually expected to win every game.”
Brilee Ford hit a pair of free throws with five seconds left to ice a 62-59 win over Amite at Albany in late January in a battle of two of the top teams in their respective divisions.
“Mentally, they never doubted that they could win,” Darouse said of the second game with Amite. “They never thought we were going to get beat. They knew whether we were behind or ahead, we were somehow going to find a way to win. It goes back to the third game of the year. We played Fairview (an 88-84 Albany win) in a tournament and went from 18 points up to three points down in a matter of about five minutes, but they never doubted that we could win and make free throws down the stretch. I say all the time our non-district schedule prepares us for that. It just goes back to maturity and experience. They have been in those close games before, and they always have more confidence at home. I feel like we’re pretty tough to beat at home, and that just solidified that we were in a good spot.”
Darouse said the Lady Hornets hit another gear when the playoffs arrived. Albany earned the No. 2 seed in the Division II non-select bracket after being No. 1 for much of the year and earned a bye into the regional round and hosted Ellender, coming away with a 70-38 win.
“We were kind of cruising along and then when the brackets came out and the reality that we were playing a defending state champion after taking 10 or 11 days off was frightening as a coach, but we took that time to get healthy and honestly, I had never been in that position before, so we really didn’t know how we were going to respond having that much time off because we never take that much time off during the year,” Darouse said. “The girls realized how important that game was, and they couldn’t overlook, and I think it set the tone for us to make a run to the end.”
Albany followed with a 67-22 win over West Feliciana in the quarterfinals to earn a return trip to the state tournament, and Darouse said things changed again for the team, which defeated No. 3 Brusly 72-64 in overtime to reach the championship game.
“Last year, we were super excited just to be there,” she said. “That was not the mindset this year. They approached it just like I thought they would in that we’ve been here before. We know what to expect, and we’re going to do everything we can to get to the finals no matter how long it takes – and it took extra minutes to do it – but I think in that respect that was one of the better games that week, us and Brusly. We did what we were supposed to. We were No. 1 or No. 2 in the rankings all year long, we were going to finish No. 1 or No. 2, so I feel like we did exactly what we were supposed to do.”
The championship game didn’t go well for the Lady Hornets with No. 1 Wossman cruising to a 63-43 win as Albany shot 27.1 percent (16-for-59) from the field.
“The girls were super excited to play Wossman because that who had beat us (in the Class 3A semifinals) the year before,” Darouse said. “I felt like we had great momentum. I knew we needed to shoot well, and I really thought we would. When you’re playing against a team like Wossman who is so talented at so many different positions, you just can’t afford to have an off shooting night, and we did. It wasn’t because the girls weren’t trying. It was almost like quicksand. The harder we tried, the worse we got. Kudos to them in terms of how wonderful a team they are because we had to change how we rotated because of the big girl, and we had to change when we rotated. When a team can make you do things that you don’t want to do, that’s the sign of a great team. I looked back on games we played this year, and I felt like we had done that to a log of people, so I didn’t want the last game to define our team because that was not indicative of our team.”
Darouse noted that from her senior class this season, Emma Fuller (Covenant College) and Jameisha Williams (Delgado) will be moving on to play college basketball, while Ford signed to play softball at McNeese State. Isabella Berlier, Taylor Bourgeois and Bella Matherne will attend four-year universities.
“This group of seniors, they don’t know how to fail,” Darouse said. “They don’t fail at anything. They just work until they get it done. That is a great characteristic for going into adulthood and going through college and life. That’s how your program and your tradition continues because you have kids like that every single year that go through your program. My job isn’t as hard as it could be because of the type of kids that I have.”
The Lady Hornets are now focused on next season, with six juniors expected to return as seniors.
“I always put expectations on myself to drive my team to certain expectations, so I have some expectations in my head right now,” Darouse said. “The wonderful thing is the group of juniors who I have that are going to be seniors, they have their own expectations and their own drive, so I don’t need to drive that bus as hard as I would need to because they get behind the wheel and drive it themselves a lot. These kids are 4.0 students. They’re basketball smart. They work hard. They just have all the intangibles, and we just have to find a way to put that together a little bit differently than we did this past year, so the summer and the fall will be kind of finding our new roles and our minutes and how we’re going to rotate and things we’re going to do. I’m actually looking forward to it.”
