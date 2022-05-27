It took Albany girls basketball coach Stacy Darouse a minute to reflect on being selected the Coach of the Year as part of the All-Parish girls basketball team.
“It’s an extreme honor to be voted for that honor by your peers in what’s always been a hotbed of girls basketball,” Darouse said after guiding the Lady Hornets to the Class 3A semifinals this past season. “But at the same time, it’s not an individual honor. This is an honor for (assistant coaches) Rebecca (Buisson) and Kevin (Darouse) and the 15 players I coach every day.”
The challenge for Darouse and her staff this season came from losing four starters and not having any seniors on the roster.
“We’re just trying to find our role and trying to find who is best at what and how can be better as a team and put players in the best positions to be the best team,” Darouse said.
Darouse said things started to come together for the Lady Hornets at the parish tournament after the team finished as runner-up to Walker after getting wins over Springfield and Holden to advance to the final.
“For us to be able to go 2-1 against them, and honestly, Walker beat us so bad, but I didn’t feel like we had played bad against Walker,” Darouse said as the Lady Hornets lost 76-30 in the championship game. “We just shot bad, and I felt like the halftime score (40-17) would have been a lot closer had we just not shot so poorly. I definitely think that was a big turning moment for us.”
From there, the Lady Hornets went 6-2, getting wins over Pine, Zachary, Doyle, Denham Springs, Holden and Lakeshore with one loss coming to Madison Prep.
“At the time, I thought ‘Oh my gosh, we drew these teams in this tournament?’, and we’d win two out of three,” Darouse said. “Then the very next week I’d say, ‘Oh my gosh, we drew these teams in this tournament?’, and somehow those kids just found a way to win through their mistakes. But the thing that I heard most about this group of kids from people who were just fans in general was ‘Golly, coach, they play hard’, and I think just playing that hard and (being) willing to sacrifice everything allowed them to win those games when they were still making mistakes. And they just have the mental confidence to say, ‘We’re just going to win’. They don’t ever think about ‘Oh, we might not win.’ They just think they’re going to win, and that’s great qualities to have.”
She said a 47-43 road win over Loranger to open District 8-3A play was also key for the team, helping spark an 8-0 run in district play as part of an 8-1 run to close the regular season. Albany’s only loss in that stretch was 84-50 to eventual Class 5A state champion Ponchatoula.
“I think that just put us on the up trajectory, and I thought we played some of our best basketball in January and February, which is when you want to play your best basketball,” Darouse said of the first win over Loranger.
“This group of juniors have not lost a district game, and that was something that they made very clear going into district that they weren’t going to lose a game this year, that they were going to keep that streak going,” Darouse said. “But getting that win on the road at Loranger – first (district) game out of the year just was a huge confidence-booster to us. I felt like going into that game, they felt like they could win, but after that game, they knew they could win.”
Albany entered the playoffs as the No. 3 seed in Class 3A, with Darouse saying the team was flying under the radar, something she didn’t mind.
“I said all year we were the underdogs, that nobody really paid much attention to us because we don’t have players that are highly ranked,” she said. “We didn’t have any seniors, but I was fine with us playing that role and not getting too much attention because I think it allowed us to focus a little better. But I think that day is over, and that’s a good problem.”
“That’s something that we’re going to have to get used to,” Darouse continued. “I tell our team all the time everybody wants to beat the name that’s on the front of your jersey, but I think next year it’s going to be even more so than normal because we didn’t lose anybody and because people are familiar with us. Hopefully we’ll be able to add some things to our repertoire this summer so that teams don’t know exactly what to expect from us.”
Albany rolled over Bogalusa (78-31) and Baker (78-21) in the first two rounds of the playoffs before getting past Mansfield 62-54 to advance to the state tournament.
There, No. 2 Wossman defeated the Lady Hornets 65-59 before going on to defeat No. 4 Madison Prep 57-40 for the state title.
Darouse said the trip to the state tournament was a learning experience for her team.
“Nobody on my team this year had ever experienced the Top 28 before as a player because we didn’t have any seniors, so I knew there was going to be a learning curve there,” Darouse said. “They had been so relaxed all through the playoffs. I was hoping that trend would continue. But I think each one of them will admit to you that their nerves got a little bit of the best of them, and once they got over those nerves after the first quarter, we started chipping away. I think what we need to come away with is that we need to be more comfortable playing in the spotlight. That goes back to we were kind of overlooked all year, so they got used to playing under the spotlight. So next year is going to be about playing on the big (stage) and learning from our experience from this year.”
Darouse looked back on the season fondly.
“Kevin and I have talked several times about this,” Darouse said. “I probably had more fun coaching this group of girls than I’ve ever had coaching throughout my career. They’re just extremely hard workers. You know this, they don’t meet a stranger. They’re just fun kids to be around. They have great parents. Practice was fun every day – now we worked hard, but they don’t mind working hard, and they know how to have fun while they’re working hard. Honestly, I can’t remember a year that I’ve had more fun coaching than this year.”
Darouse said that’s a credit to her team.
“We just know that together we can do anything,” she said. “They truly believe that, and this group of girls is very, very close. They’re close on the court. They’re close off the court, and that has a lot to do with their chemistry inside the lines, too. They just don’t get tired of each other, and I hope that we can stay together about 10 or 11 more months and not get tired of each other.”
