FIRST TEAM

Presleigh Scott | Doyle

Dijone’ Flowers | Live Oak

Kate Thompson | Denham Springs

Dannah Martin | French Settlement

Elise Jones | Doyle

SECOND TEAM

Jaycee Hughes | Holden

Haley Meyers | Albany

Trinity Harold | Walker

Treniesha Muse | Denham Springs

Meghan Watson | Doyle

PARISH MVP: Presleigh Scott, Doyle

OFFENSIVE PLAYMAKER: Dijone’ Flowers, Live Oak

DEFENSIVE MVP: Elise Jones, Doyle

COACH OF THE YEAR: Sam White, Doyle

Honorable Mention: SPRINGFIELD | Destiny Reed; WALKER | Lanie Miller, Kaitlyn Hayes, Caitlin Travis; HOLDEN |Emma Hutchinson; DENHAM SPRINGS | Maddie Howell, Kennedy King, Violett Jackson; DOYLE | Madison Duhon, Claire Glascock, Kourtlyn Lacey; LIVE OAK | Jamie Elenbaas, Bailey Little; MAUREPAS | Emma Gautreau, Sloane Bercegeay, Jaci Williams; ALBANY | BrookeLynn Saxon, Cassie Baygents; FRENCH SETTLEMENT | Serenity Smith, Mae Babin

LARGE SCHOOLS FAB FIVE

Dijone’ Flowers | Live Oak

Kate Thompson | Denham Springs

Haley Meyers | Albany

Trinity Harold | Walker

Treniesha Muse | Denham Springs

SMALL SCHOOLS FAB FIVE

Presleigh Scott | Doyle

Dannah Martin | French Settlement

Elise Jones | Doyle

Jaycee Hughes | Holden

Meghan Watson | Doyle

