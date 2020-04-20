FIRST TEAM
Presleigh Scott | Doyle
Dijone’ Flowers | Live Oak
Kate Thompson | Denham Springs
Dannah Martin | French Settlement
Elise Jones | Doyle
SECOND TEAM
Jaycee Hughes | Holden
Haley Meyers | Albany
Trinity Harold | Walker
Treniesha Muse | Denham Springs
Meghan Watson | Doyle
PARISH MVP: Presleigh Scott, Doyle
OFFENSIVE PLAYMAKER: Dijone’ Flowers, Live Oak
DEFENSIVE MVP: Elise Jones, Doyle
COACH OF THE YEAR: Sam White, Doyle
Honorable Mention: SPRINGFIELD | Destiny Reed; WALKER | Lanie Miller, Kaitlyn Hayes, Caitlin Travis; HOLDEN |Emma Hutchinson; DENHAM SPRINGS | Maddie Howell, Kennedy King, Violett Jackson; DOYLE | Madison Duhon, Claire Glascock, Kourtlyn Lacey; LIVE OAK | Jamie Elenbaas, Bailey Little; MAUREPAS | Emma Gautreau, Sloane Bercegeay, Jaci Williams; ALBANY | BrookeLynn Saxon, Cassie Baygents; FRENCH SETTLEMENT | Serenity Smith, Mae Babin
LARGE SCHOOLS FAB FIVE
Dijone’ Flowers | Live Oak
Kate Thompson | Denham Springs
Haley Meyers | Albany
Trinity Harold | Walker
Treniesha Muse | Denham Springs
SMALL SCHOOLS FAB FIVE
Presleigh Scott | Doyle
Dannah Martin | French Settlement
Elise Jones | Doyle
Jaycee Hughes | Holden
Meghan Watson | Doyle
