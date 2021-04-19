2021 GIRLS ALL PARISH BASKETBALL TEAM

First team

Presleigh Scott, Doyle

Elise Jones, Doyle

Caitlin Travis, Walker

Cassie Baygents, Albany

Libby Thompson, Denham Springs

Second team

Hayley Meyers, Albany

Katie Norman, Springfield

Cambree Courtney, Holden

Lanie Miller, Walker

Haleigh Cushingberry, Live Oak

Laura Cox, French Settlement

PARISH MVP | Presleigh Scott, Doyle

OFFENSIVE PLAYMAKER | Presleigh Scott, Doyle

DEFENSIVE MVP | Elise Jones, Doyle

COACH OF THE YEAR | Sam White, Doyle

Honorable Mention

ALBANY | BrookeLynn Saxon, Aubrey Hoyt

SPRINGFIELD | Johneisha Joseph, Destiny Reed, Tessa Jones

DOYLE | Kourtlyn Lacey, Kay Kay Savant, Kylee Savant

DENHAM SPRINGS | Shanekea Taylor, Kiana Lee, Colin Macias

WALKER | Aneace Scott, Ja’Miya Vann, Keaira Gross

LARGE SCHOOLS FAB FIVE

Caitlin Travis, Walker

Cassie Baygents, Albany

Libby Thompson, Denham Springs

Hayley Meyers, Albany

Lanie Miller, Walker

SMALL SCHOOLS FAB FIVE

Presleigh Scott, Doyle

Elise Jones, Doyle

Katie Norman, Springfield

Cambree Courtney, Holden

Laura Cox, French Settlement

