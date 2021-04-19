2021 GIRLS ALL PARISH BASKETBALL TEAM
First team
Presleigh Scott, Doyle
Elise Jones, Doyle
Caitlin Travis, Walker
Cassie Baygents, Albany
Libby Thompson, Denham Springs
Second team
Hayley Meyers, Albany
Katie Norman, Springfield
Cambree Courtney, Holden
Lanie Miller, Walker
Haleigh Cushingberry, Live Oak
Laura Cox, French Settlement
PARISH MVP | Presleigh Scott, Doyle
OFFENSIVE PLAYMAKER | Presleigh Scott, Doyle
DEFENSIVE MVP | Elise Jones, Doyle
COACH OF THE YEAR | Sam White, Doyle
Honorable Mention
ALBANY | BrookeLynn Saxon, Aubrey Hoyt
SPRINGFIELD | Johneisha Joseph, Destiny Reed, Tessa Jones
DOYLE | Kourtlyn Lacey, Kay Kay Savant, Kylee Savant
DENHAM SPRINGS | Shanekea Taylor, Kiana Lee, Colin Macias
WALKER | Aneace Scott, Ja’Miya Vann, Keaira Gross
LARGE SCHOOLS FAB FIVE
Caitlin Travis, Walker
Cassie Baygents, Albany
Libby Thompson, Denham Springs
Hayley Meyers, Albany
Lanie Miller, Walker
SMALL SCHOOLS FAB FIVE
Presleigh Scott, Doyle
Elise Jones, Doyle
Katie Norman, Springfield
Cambree Courtney, Holden
Laura Cox, French Settlement
