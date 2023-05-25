2023 ALL-PARISH GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM
(As selected by parish coaches)
2023 ALL-PARISH GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM
(As selected by parish coaches)
FIRST TEAM
Caitlin Travis | Walker | Sr.
Aubrey Hoyt | Albany | Jr.
Brilee Ford | Albany | Sr.
Stella Allison | French Settlement | Fr.
Taylor Smith | Denham Springs | Soph.
MVP: Caitlin Travis, Walker
OFFENSIVE PLAYMAKER: Caitlin Travis, Walker
DEFENSIVE MVP: Aneace Scott, Walker
COACH OF THE YEAR: Stacy Darouse, Albany
SECOND TEAM
Ja’Miya Vann | Walker | Jr.
Kennedi Ard | Walker | Jr.
Tessa Jones | Springfield | Sr.
Emersyn Neal | Springfield | Jr.
Raegan White | Denham Springs | Jr.
LARGE SCHOOLS FAB FIVE
Caitlin Travis | Walker | Sr.
Aubrey Hoyt | Albany | Jr.
Brilee Ford | Albany | Sr.
Taylor Smith | Denham Springs | Soph.
Ja’Miya Vann | Walker | Jr.
SMALL SCHOOLS FAB FIVE
Stella Allison | French Settlement | Fr.
Tessa Jones | Springfield | Sr.
Emersyn Neal | Springfield | Jr.
Kylee Savant | Doyle | Soph.
Brooke Foster | Holden | Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION: ALBANY | Cayden Boudreaux, Ava Shields, Ja'Meisha Williams; DENHAM SPRINGS | Olivia Slack; FRENCH SETTLEMENT | Gracelyn Sibley, Brooke Dupuy; HOLDEN | Brooke Foster, Kacey Breithaupt, Emmaleigh Bertrand; LIVE OAK | Haleigh Cushingberry, Sydney Wiginton; SPRINGFIELD | Jaci Williams, Anna Richardson, Maddie Ridgedell; WALKER | Arionna Patterson, Aneace Scott, La’Shante Clay, Keaira Gross, Trinity Thomas, Leah Eddards
