Parish Tournament Walker-Doyle girls Caitlin Travis, Shelby Taylor

Walker's Caitlin Travis eyes the basket as Doyle's Shelby Taylor defends during the Livingston Parish Tournament.

2023 ALL-PARISH GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM

(As selected by parish coaches)

FSHS-SHS Girls Tessa Jones, Stella Allison

Springfield's Tessa Jones looks to make a pass as French Settlement's Stella Allison defends.
Albany vs Wossman State Finals Brilee Ford

Brilee Ford (10) charges to the goal against Wossman in Saturday's state championship game.
Parish Tournament Walker-Doyle girls Kylee Savant, Kennedi Ard

Doyle's Kylee Savant makes a pass as Walker's Kennedi Ard defends during Wednesday's game.

