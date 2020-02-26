GIRLS BASKETBALL | A Common Bond | Watson, Gourdon are vital parts of the Doyle girls basketball team in their own ways

They couldn’t be more different personality-wise.
One is a homecoming queen, the other prefers to stay out of the spotlight.
But Maddie Watson and Jaycee Gourdon have two things in common – they’ve both had spinal surgery, and they’ve both got a love for the Doyle High School girls basketball team.
Watson is the team’s official videographer, while Gourdon is one of the team’s managers.
“I’ve said it before – if you want to be a part of the Lady Tiger team, we will find a place for you to be a part,” said Doyle coach Sam White, whose top-seeded team hosts No. 8 Franklin in the Class 2A quarterfinals Thursday at 6 p.m.
Watson and Gourdon have done just that, but they've taken different routes to becoming fixtures at Doyle High basketball games.
Watson, who has neuromuscular scoliosis, has been through 15 surgeries, and is the sister of Lady Tigers senior post player Meghan Watson.
“She’s just loved basketball her whole life,” her mother, Terri Watson, said. “I don’t know if it was because (Meghan) played and she just wanted to be a part of it. I never could get her to join a team, join a league, and do it on her own, because she didn’t want to be the center of attention.”
Maddie, however, found a way to be a part of the sport and team she loves, even if her role may have started somewhat by accident.
“We actually found out her interest in basketball was whenever the other teams were warming up before a game, and she would give us a scouting report …,” Terri Watson said.
Those scouting reports also came with post-game critiques of her sister’s performances and evolved to the point where Maddie got a video camera for Christmas two years ago.
“She would start videoing the games, so Meghan would come home, and she can basically tell her what she was doing wrong,” Terri Watson said.
That progressed into Maddie’s current role as the videographer for the boys and girls basketball teams, where she sends the team’s videos off to Hudl.
“That’s her job,” Terri Watson said. “She likes it. She loves it.”
Maddie, who gets around in a wheelchair, and gets an assist from her father, Jacob, to film games, also runs the clock at practice. She and Meghan have also developed a unique bond, that of course features basketball games they play against each other with some special rules.
“She (Meghan) couldn’t get the ball from me, she couldn’t grab it out of my hands, because I can’t dribble it, so I have to put it in my lap,” Maddie said.
That’s just one of the modifications the Watson family has made since Maddie has grown up. Terri Watson recalled Maddie getting a modified zero-turn radius lawnmower she was able to drive herself while other children in their neighborhood were driving four-wheelers and Maddie jumping on the trampoline with friends when some questioned how that was possible.
“She’d carry her on her back everywhere they went,” Terri Watson said of Meghan. “Where her wheelchair wouldn’t go, Meghan would carry her.
“She finds her way to do the things that she wants to do, and I’ve never held her back,” Terri Watson continued. “I never held back. I don’t think I’ve ever told her, ‘No, you can’t do that.’ We’ll find a way. We’ll figure it out.”
Maddie also has a love of make up, which has created a bit of a fashion rivalry, if you will, between her and White.
“She copies my nails 24-7,” Maddie said.
White said there’s a reason for that.
“Every time she gets new nail polish, she’s like, ‘You always copy it,’” White said. “I was like, ‘Well, quit having such good taste then.’ She has the best nail style. I love it.”
As for Maddie’s quiet nature, Meghan said people shouldn’t be fooled.
“Maddie is a reserved person, but once you get to know her, she is probably the funniest human being I ever met in my entire life,” Meghan Watson said. “She’s giggly. She’s goofy. Just being around her, you’ll never feel start to feel sorry for yourself because she has never felt sorry for herself.”
Likewise, Maddie offered up her feelings on her sister.
“She’s my best friend,” Maddie said of Meghan. “I don’t know what I’d do without her.”
While Maddie Watson was born with neuromuscular scoliosis, Gourdon’s spinal surgery was the result of circumstances that were out of her control.
Good Friday of 2010 was the day Gourdon’s life changed, starting with a pain in her stomach that brought her to tears.
She went with her family to her great-grandmother’s house and was playing a game with cousins when things took another turn.
“I sat down, and the world kind of was spinning to me,” Gourdon said. “I was kind of dizzy. My cousin helped up, and I went back in the house, and I told my mom about it. I was seven, and my cousin had a hurt knee at the time, so she kind of thought that maybe I was playing around because I was little and she didn’t know.”
The family went home, and Gourdon, who was softball player, said she was playing catch with her father, Jeremy, when things continued to decline
“Every time my daddy would throw the ball to me, I would try to catch it, and I kept falling down – falling backwards, so he was like, ‘OK, well, we’ll just pick up tomorrow,” she said. “We’ll play tomorrow.’”
At that point, Gourdon’s father asked if she wanted to go on a trip to the store with him, and things declined even further.
“I squatted down to grab my flip-flops to put them on, and I just couldn’t move at all,” Gourdon said. “My legs just quit working on me.”
Gourdon’s father put her in the truck, while her mom, Amber, called the emergency room, but Gourdon almost didn’t make it there, by her own doing.
“They left me in the truck to go get some stuff, and I hated the hospital and the doctors so much, I pulled myself out of the truck and was hanging out the truck so I wouldn’t have to go,” she said.
The family made it to the hospital, where tests were run for a stroke and Guillain-Barré Syndrome before it was finally learned she had transverse myelitis, which is an inflammation of both sides of one section of the spinal cord.
“You can have a virus or a bacterial infection and not even know about it, and instead of your body attacking the virus and fighting it off, it caused swelling in my spinal cord, which caused me to be paralyzed,” Gourdon said. “It’s crazy. They did a bunch of tests on me, but the doctors could never find out what exactly caused mine. They never figured it out.”
Gourdon said it was tough to process the circumstances.
“My brain is just not telling my legs and arms – it’s not telling it to move,” Gourdon said. “Why is this not working? Where’s the short? Like in an electrical thing, where’s the short from my brain to my nerves and my muscles? Why has this shut off? I mean, as a kid, I was scared.”
Gourdon, who was unable to sit up or roll over at one point, stayed at Our Lady of the Lake for two weeks before being transferred to Children’s Hospital, in part, for physical and occupational therapy, which she did five days a week, five hours a day for almost three months.
Gourdon, who was in second grade at the time of the incident, went to therapy in New Orleans each Wednesday through fifth grade.
“If it wasn’t for physical therapy, she wouldn’t be where she is today,” Amber Gourdon said. “I didn’t know how important that was. They won’t let you give up. They push you. They push you to your limits. They have to because people just give up.”
When it came to therapy, even the smallest things were progress.
“Even my hands were kind of weak, so at first I couldn’t write any more and I couldn’t use my fingers,” Gourdon said. “My mom said it was a milestone when I could pick up a chicken nugget and eat it.”
Gourdon was unable to walk for a while as she left the hospital in a wheelchair and progressed to walker before walking on her own.
“It was a crazy thing for me, but I’ve never been the type of person to feel sorry for myself because that’s how my parents have raised me,” Gourdon said. “I always think somebody could be way worse off than me. There’s a lot of people that have way worse things.”
Gourdon tried to go back to playing softball in the fifth grade.
“It was really tough losing the thing that you love the most because softball was my passion,” she said. “From a young age, I was hitting dingers, as they would say. My dream was to go to LSU and play softball, but some things just aren’t meant to be. There’s a reason for everything.”
Instead, Gourdon started showing cows in sixth grade and had her final show recently.
In eighth grade, it was discovered Gourdon had a 105-degree curvature of her spine as a result of moving and walking with paralysis as the feeling in her right leg never returned.
“Not only did it not come back, it didn’t grow,” Amber Gourdon said of her daughter’s right leg. “She was seven, so it didn’t grow with her left leg.”
What helped Jaycee Gourdon was knowing Maddie Watson had a similar surgery the previous year.
The curvature on Jaycee Gourdon’s spine was left at 59 degrees, which was done by design.
“I have to swing my leg when I walk, so they had to leave a little room,” she said.
Another big part of Jaycee Gourdon’s eighth-grade year was her decision to become a manager for the girls basketball team, which she originally did for social purposes.
“I never knew that I’d keep with it and grow so many bonds,” she said. “I’ve seen four groups of seniors graduate. I’ve had different friends. It’s sad to see them go, but they’ve all taught me something in their own ways.”
Jaycee Gourdon has also maintained a friendship with Maddie Watson.
“Me and Meghan have always been friends, but me and Maddie have kind of related on a different level because we understand each other from people looking at us and the things we’ve gone through,” Jaycee Gourdon said.
“When I would go over to Meghan’s house, I would end up spending time with Maddie because a lot of Meghan’s other friends don’t include her, and I would want to include Maddie, because I know what it’s like,” Gourdon continued. “You want to be included.”
That’s exactly what’s happened with Jaycee Gourdon and Maddie Watson as members of the Doyle basketball program, with Gourdon even giving the team a speech to the team when it wasn’t playing its best in the parish tournament a few years ago.
“I knew they weren’t playing to the best of their ability, and I told them, ‘I come out here and I do what I’ve got to do -- try my hardest. This is just embarrassing that ya’ll aren’t going to go out there and do what ya’ll need to do’,” she said. “I said, ‘If I woke up with a straight back and two good legs, I would be out there working my butt off. I would be doing the best.’ And they all started crying. Morgan Blades, I remember, she put my name on her shoe after that. I guess I just inspired them to go and do better.”
Said White of the speech: “There wasn’t a dry eye in the room. She wants to win. She’s a competitor, and it’s important to her that we do well and that we win.”
On Senior Night, Gourdon was introduced with the team and went out in full uniform, which was a surprise for the entire team.
“Actually, I had been planning it for a while and didn’t tell anybody,” she said while noting she got some help from White, manager Baylea Douglas, assistant coach Tina McMorris and Doyle boys coach Daniel Kennedy in getting a uniform. “Coach K went in the locker room with me and got the jersey. We picked one out, and I saw it was (No.) 23, and I said, “’OK. Michael Jordan.’
“I knew I didn’t want to tell them because the looks on their faces were just priceless to me.”
Gourdon was also elected homecoming queen this year in addition to being named 'Miss DHS' and 'Most Integrity and Most Friendly', which she said stems from her personality.
“I’ve just always been a positive person, and that’s how I guess I’m always going to be,” she said. “I don’t let it get me down. I do have my down days, but I don’t let anyone else really see it on me. I guess because I know how it is, I like to treat others the way I want to be treated …”
