GIRLS BASKETBALL | A night to remember! French Settlement celebrates Martin's 2,000 career points, homecoming win in one fun-filled evening

FRENCH SETTLEMENT – Like so many athletes French Settlement senior guard Dannah Martin admits to being superstitious.
On this memorable evening that ultimately included a 64-13 victory Friday over Maurepas, Martin was pushed a little out of her comfort zone during a pregame ceremony to receive a commemorative basketball for exceeding 2,000 career points.
Different music accompanied the team’s arrival on the court, Martin’s customary spot in the announcement of the team’s starting five was moved from second to fifth.
“That’s not how it was supposed to be, that wasn’t right,” Martin said of her standard habits. “It (routine) has to deal with the people that I high-five to the music I listen to before the game. It all has to be the same.”
But not on this night, not where the spotlight of French Settlement’s large homecoming crowd would be shining even brighter on Martin, who after her introduction to the crowd joined her father and coach Daniel Martin at midcourt.
Coach Martin spoke briefly on his daughter’s accomplishment, a journey that began in the seventh grade, and he provided insight into his daughter’s drive that led to the countless hours of work it took to arrive at such a moment.
“Sometimes there were tears and hugging,” he said. “To see her accomplish that is rewarding because I’ve seen what she’s put in. I’ve never seen a kid put more time in the gym than she does. The best honor is that I get to coach my daughter and I’ve loved every minute of it.”
Two years after reaching the 1,000-point plateau Dannah, who has signed with LSU-Alexandria, reached higher and crossed her recent threshold in a game against False River Academy.
Moments after receiving her keepsake from her father – the latest in a lifetime of father/daughter treasures – Dannah traded in the basketball decorated with the all of the relevant information of her latest achievement and turned her attention to the game at hand.
“I was just trying to be as focused as I could, block everything else out that was different so we could come out and get the win,” she said.
Martin scored her team’s first 12 points – all on 3-pointers – and wound up with 21 of her game-high 24 points in a game French Settlement (10-0) put away with a 29-5 first-quarter surge after an 18-0 start.
She had six of her seven 3-pointers in the opening quarter, added a 15-footer off a turnover and a free throw – a clear sign she hadn’t allowed all of the pregame festivity to become a distraction.
“We wanted to get off to a fast start,” coach Martin said. “Our last two games we hadn’t done well at the beginning of the game. I felt like we played our basketball, we shot the ball well early.”
Martin dropped in her final 3-pointer from the top of key in the first minute of the second quarter, making it 36-5 and it was obvious with the game getting out of hand against a youthful Maurepas team, she would become a spectator on the bench with the rest of the starters and the Lady Lions holding a 43-6 halftime lead.
“We wanted to get some younger kids in and be able to work on some things,” coach Martin said. “I was pleased.”
Trying to field a competitive lineup proved challenging for Maurepas coach Brittany Lauzervich, whose team was without three starters – two because of injury and another had the flu.
The Lady Wolves, who were led by Sloane Bercegeay’s eight points, were forced to pull up a pair of seventh graders and an eighth grader to play against a Lady Lions team featuring a lineup of seasoned veterans.
“Maurepas has a good young group and a good future,” coach Martin. “Brittany does a good job with them and they’re always well coached. They’re young and it will be their turn soon.”
Guard Serenity Smith scored 13 points for French Settlement and 6-foot-1 transfer forward Mae Babin continued to be a force with 12 points, giving the Lady Lions an added element that’s been missing in previous years.
“It’s huge, because it allows us to press more because we know we have her in the back to defend,” coach Martin said. “She runs the floor well for a post player. Teams can’t just step out and guard us like they have in the past. They really have to respect in the inside game, too. She’s huge for us and I can’t enough about what she does.”
With coach Martin mixing in plenty of fresh faces in the second half, Dannah Martin made a brief appearance in the third quarter where Babin’s put back and Smith’s basket pushed French Settlement’s lead to 53-8.
Five straight points from Smith, including the team’s ninth 3-pointer, gave the Lady Lions a 62-11 advantage, much to the approval of Dannah Martin, who enjoyed the rest of the game seated next to her teammates.
“Our chemistry is so great, and I was so excited to share it with everyone,” said Dannah, who pushed her career scoring total to 2,042 points. “It wasn’t just an accomplishment for me but the whole team. To be able to share that, not only with my dad, but with my team made it 10 times better.”
