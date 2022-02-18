ALBANY – The Albany girls basketball team had two wins over Bogalusa in the regular season coming into their meeting to open the Class 3A playoffs.
The Lady Hornets got the win again against their District 8-3A foe, but this time it was a bit different.
Albany pressed baseline-to-baseline virtually the entire game, sparking a 78-31 win Thursday at Albany.
“That’s what we told them was we know we’re familiar with them, and we know the score has been lopsided, but it’s the playoffs,” said Albany coach Stacy Darouse, whose team travels to face No. 19 Baker, a 58-53 winner over No. 14 Ville Platte, on Monday in the regional round. “Anybody’s at risk to be upset. We don’t want that to be us. I told them this sets the tone for next week, and they really took that to heart.”
“It’s a good way to start.”
The Lady Hornets (22-6) sputtered briefly out of the gate, leading 2-1 before Jameisha Williams’ inside basket keyed a 10-0 run sparked by turnovers caused by Albany’s pressure defense.
Bogalusa got within 16-5, but Emma Fuller and Cayden Boudreaux hit consecutive 3-pointers to start a run that put Albany ahead 28-5 at the end of the first quarter.
Six players scored in the first quarter for Albany, led by Fuller, who had eight of her 14 points. Fuller said playing Bogalusa helped the Lady Hornets.
“Playing a team three times is hard,” Fuller said. “Beating them three times is hard, but going into the first round, it’s good to have somebody you’re familiar with so you know what they’ve done the past two times …”
Fuller said the key for the Lady Hornets was setting the tone early with their aggressive style of play.
“We definitely want people scared to come here,” she said.
Bogalusa got within 39-13, but Aubrey Hoyt’s inside basket started a run that put Albany ahead 56-13 before Darouse began utilizing her bench.
Eight players scored for Albany in the second quarter, with Hoyt chipping in eight of her 10 points while working under the basket.
“Me being the biggest on the team, I have to be the strongest and most physical and toughest because I do play down low,” Hoyt said of working in the paint. “Most of the time the girls I play against are bigger than me.
“We played Bogalusa in district, so we knew how it was going to be,” Hoyt continued. “We played this well together in the first round, we’re hoping we bring that into the second and third (rounds).”
Bella Matherne scored 11 points for the Lady Hornets, all in the first half.
The Lady Hornets led 58-16 at halftime, Bogalusa used a small burst to cut the lead to 64-22 before Boudreaux scored on three straight layups to make the score 70-44.
“Once I’m in my zone, then I’m in my zone,” said Boudreaux who scored 10 of her 13 points in the third quarter. “Moving my feet on defense and just getting the ball, it’s really my main goal when we’re in that half-court defense and just pushing the ball. Going from the first quarter and the first half and having a lot of assists and not really getting that many open shots to the second quarter and third quarter being able to get the ball and get some layups, easy buckets, that’s really what I was looking forward to.”
Emma Rogers scored Albany’s final basket of the quarter, and the Lady Hornets led 72-26 going into the final period.
Albany’s bench players played the entire fourth quarter as Bogalusa cut the lead to 72-27 before consecutive baskets by Mack Richardson and Kaidence Ponder extended the lead to 76-27.
Taylor Williams had a jumper to cap the scoring for Albany, making the score 78-30.
Twelve players scored for Albany and every player got playing time.
“Everything we do is built on the older kids teaching the younger kids, so any time you can get freshmen in a playoff game setting, no matter the score, eventually they’re not going to be freshmen,” Darouse said. “They’re not going to be the babies on the end of the bench, so they get a taste of that, so any time you can play everybody, it’s great experience for everybody.”
