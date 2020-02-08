Albany held Bogalusa to single digit-scoring in every quarter to pick up a 67-18 road win to wrap up the District 8-3A title.
The Lady Hornets (22-7, 7-0) went on a 21-2 run in the first quarter and led 47-9 at halftime to cruise to the win.
Cassie Baygents led Albany with 14 points, Maddie Oubre scored 11, and Kellie Landry and Haley Meyers each had 10 as 10 players scored for the Lady Hornets.
