ALBANY – The Albany girls basketball team’s game with Bogalusa may have been just what the Lady Hornets needed, if for nothing else, just for fine tuning.
Albany put together a solid first quarter run and never looked back in a 67-25 win Tuesday at Albany.
“(Monday) and then during athletic PE (Tuesday), it was all about ‘do what we do well,’” Albany coach Stacy Darouse said after her team moved to 18-7 overall and 3-0 in District 8-3A. “I thought moments we did that well, and moments we didn’t, but I told you before, we didn’t have a great practice (Monday), but I thought the effort was great. Our mental intensity was up and down, but that’s difficult in a night like this. I thought they battled. They went after every loose ball no matter what the score was, and so that’s a good thing.”
The Lady Hornets jumped out to a 4-2 lead then kicked it into another gear defensively, primarily turning Bogalusa turnovers into points in transition during a 21-0 run to close out the first quarter.
Cassie Baygents’ putback accounted for the final points, putting Albany ahead 25-2 at the end of the quarter.
“After that two or three first minutes when they are starting to get winded a little bit, we’re just now kicking in and getting warmed up, and so it’s a double whammy,” Darouse said. “That’s usually at the point where we make a sub and we have a couple fresh bodies on the floor who are a little bit faster than someone who’s been playing three or four minutes, so all of that in together, it was nice.”
Baygents, who finished with 21 points, scored seven in the first quarter, while Haley Meyers scored eight of her 14 in the same stretch.
Brooke Saxon finished with 10 points as 10 players scored for Albany.
A free throw by Bogalusa’s Derinique Lee stopped the run with 7:21 to play in the second quarter and got within 33-9 before Shelby Martin’s steal and layup but Albany up 41-11 at halftime.
Darouse, who went to her bench late in the first quarter, put her starters back out on the court after halftime, and they responded with a 10-2 run that was capped by a pair of free throws by Maddie Oubre with 4:33 to go, making the score 51-13.
From there, Baygents took over, scoring 10 points, including eight straight, during a 13-3 run to close out the third quarter, putting the Lady Hornets ahead 64-16.
“It feels good, but I wouldn’t have had that without my team finding me and passing me the ball,” Baygents said of the run.
Darouse said Baygents’ success is a byproduct of execution in practice carrying over to the game.
“We focus on, in our transition, hitting our post player running the floor,” Darouse said. “We want to reward our post players for running. They have to run further than anybody. They’re running black line to black line every play, and that’s a testament to how much she’s (Baygents) improved, and how hard she has worked, and her teammates love to get her the ball, and that’s a great thing. They love it, so that makes me happy.”
Darouse went to her bench again in the fourth quarter, and Bogalusa went on a 9-3 run.
“Any time I can clear the bench and everybody plays multiple minutes, that’s a good thing,” Darouse said. “We actually have a makeup game against Pine (on Wednesday), so we needed to save our legs a little bit for (Wednesday) night’s game. It’s going to be a tough game for us, so the fact that we could use everybody, and nobody had to play a ton of minutes was good.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.