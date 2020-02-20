The Albany girls basketball team didn't leave much doubt that it's headed to the second round of Class 3A playoffs.
No. 5 Albany opened up a big halftime lead, keying an 89-50 win over No. 28 Glen Oaks in a first-round playoff game Thursday at Albany.
Albany advances to play No. 21 Green Oaks, which upset No. 12 Donaldsonville, 63-53.
The Lady Hornets, who had 14 players score, led 17-8 at the end of the first quarter and expanded the advantage to 43-23 at halftime.
Albany extended the lead to 71-35 heading into the fourth quarter.
Cassie Baygents led Albany with 24 points, Haley Meyers added 10, Laila McAllister had nine and Kellie Landry, Brooke Saxon and Maddie Oubre each had eight.
