Albany came out of the gate fast didn't let up in picking up a 112-52 win over Springfield at Albany on Tuesday.
The Lady Hornets led 41-14 at the end of the first quarter as Brooke Saxon scored 10 points and Brilee Ford and Cassie Baygents each scored eight points for Albany during the run.
Albany led 67-24 at halftime with Haley Meyers scoring 14 of her 18 points in the first half, and the Lady Hornets used runs of 21-14 and 24-14 in the second half to add to the lead.
Ten players scored for Springfield with Destiny Reed leading the way with 14, while Jaci Williams added 10, six coming in the first quarter.
Aubrey Hoyt added 15 points for Albany, while Saxon and Baygents each had 14 points for Albany and Ford had 12.
Albany went 34-for-24 from the line, while Springfield was 10-for-21.
