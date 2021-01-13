Albany held Loranger to single digits in every quarter to help key a 36-31 win in the District 8-3A opener for both teams at Albany on Tuesday.
The Lady Hornets led 14-8 at the end of the first quarter and 22-17 at halftime before Loranger cut the lead to 26-25 heading into the fourth quarter.
Albany closed with a 10-6 run to seal the win.
Cassie Baygents led Albany with 12 points, while Haley Meyers had nine, seven of which came in the first quarter. Emma Fuller also had nine.
