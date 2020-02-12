AHS vs Loranger girls Haley Meyers, Kelli Landry
Albany's Haley Meyers races up the court as Kellie Landry (1) follows the play during Friday's game against Loranger.

 Renee Glascock | The News

The Albany girls basketball team wrapped up an undefeated run through District 8-3A with a 61-57 win over Jewel Sumner on Tuesday at Sumner.

Albany (24-7, 8-0) trailed 14-11 after the first quarter but rallied to grab a 31-27 lead at halftime as Haley Meyers scored 13 of her 23 points in the second quarter.

Sumner, which got 31 points from Jonee Sims and 15 from Jamya Norman, cur the  lead to 45-44 heading into the fourth quarter before the Lady Hornets polished the game off with a 16-13 run.

Kellie Landry added 10 points for Albany, while Maddie Oubre had eight and Devyn Hoyt chipped in seven.

