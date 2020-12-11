ALBANY – Albany picked up a decisive win over Live Oak in girls basketball action Friday, but it turned into a learning experience for both teams.
The Lady Hornets jumped out to a commanding lead in the first quarter and both teams got a chance to work on some things with younger players in the fourth quarter in Albany’s 87-30 win at Albany.
“The JV didn’t get a game this week, so we were fortunate enough they were still able to get some minutes on Tuesday night against Springfield and get some minutes tonight,” Albany coach Stacy Darouse said after playing all of her available players in the game, with 13 scoring. “Any time you can get them on the floor, no matter how much like the game you try to make practice, it’s not like playing in the game. It’s a learning experience. (Live Oak coach) Michele’s (Yawn) really young this year. On back half of the second half, I had all of my freshmen out there, so it’s teaching, learning experience.”
Jaelyn Ray hit a 3-pointer to give Live Oak a 3-2 lead but picked up her second foul with 6:28 to play in the first quarter and went to the bench.
Haley Meyers, who had 18 points in the game, hit a pair of free throws to key an 18-0 run, capped by Brooke Saxon’s basket.
“To be honest, Albany’s great,” Yawn said after her young team dropped to 1-3. “They’re always going to be great. They’re always going to get after you, and I always know. I was disappointed in my girls in the first quarter because I thought that we could have done some different things to keep us in it. I think we dug a hole that we weren’t going to recover with off Albany. Not to say that we’re going to go win the game. Hopefully that’s the plan, but we weren’t … taking care of the things that we could control, and I think that dug us too much of a hole to even come back from. I was disappointed in my girls in the first half, but I think they turned it around, stepped it up, and ended up playing a whole better second half.”
Live Oak’s Bailey Little, who had 14 points, hit a layup to stop the surge, but Albany led 33-5 at the end of the first quarter on Brilee Ford’s 3-pointer at the buzzer off an inbounds pass.
Meyers’ steal and layup pushed the lead to 45-5 before Sidney Wiginton’s basket stopped the run.
“I have seniors who are very experienced, and they’ve played against some high-level competition, and so they’re able to read those passes and wait for the other team to make a mistake and capitalize on it,” Darouse said. “That’s what your experienced seniors are supposed to do, and so far they have done a great job of that. Hopefully we can continue that trend.”
Emma Fuller scored 10 of her 14 points in the first quarter for Albany, while Cassie Baygents scored six of her 14 points in the opening period. Saxon finished with eight points, six in the first quarter.
Taylor Bourgeois’ 3-pointer stretched the advantage to 54-8 before Little hit a pair of free throws with 51 seconds left in the first half with the Lady Hornets up 54-10.
Myers scored eight of her points during a 16-5 run to open the third quarter, and Live Oak got within 70-20 on a 3-pointer and steal and layup, both by Little.
“It’s a fine line between watching the score and doing in the game what you practice,” Darouse said. “So we backed our defense up a little bit, but it’s very difficult when you scream at them at practice to do certain things, and then in the game you tell them, ‘oh wait, don’t do that,’ so offensively we were able to get into that groove even though we were backed up a little bit,” Darouse said. “Once that happened, the substituting began and teaching.”
Live Oak’s Hodge Henderson 3-pointer at the buzzer making the score 75-25 heading into the fourth quarter.
“I can’t coach soft, and I don’t think deep down we’re a soft team,” Yawn said. “I think we’re young and we’re learning that we are tough. It’s a process. We talked about that today at walkthrough. We just have to trust the process. When they give us all they have, that’s all we can ask of our team today.”
“To me, it hurts us that we don’t have a JV team, but we don’t have the numbers for a JV team, and so a lot of those kids that right now are playing for me a lot of minutes, they’re not ready for the varsity,” Yawn continued. “It is what it is, and we’re doing what we can do. I’m not going to make an excuse. We’re never going to make an excuse. That’s all I want my girls to do is just compete. Don’t ever play the scoreboard, and I think they finally got that out their brains and started playing.”
The Eagles lost Ray to an injury, and Darouse played her younger players in the fourth quarter.
Wiginton, who scored nine points, had five straight to cut the lead to 75-30, but Albany closed the game with a 12-0 run, capped by Izzy Berlier’s 3-pointer.
